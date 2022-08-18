Read full article on original website
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Remarkable Pawn Stars Celebrity Hanging Out In Rochester And Stewartville
Rochester, Minnesota is the crossroad of a million lives, and some of them are celebrities. Lately, it seems like The Med City has been packed to the gills with celebrity sitings, and this time, it's Mark Hall-Patton, one of my favorite people on Pawn Stars!. Wait, Mark Hall-Patton...In Rochester?. Yep,...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Stewartville Verizon Store Hit by Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is one of several southern Minnesota law enforcement agencies now investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Verizon Wireless stores. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the Verizon store in the 90 block of 20th St. Northeast...
No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
Rochester’s Whiskey Bones Sold, Actually To Become Big Skate Park
Whiskey Bones Roadhouse has new owners and a new plan, an indoor skate park. Good news to a lot of people in Rochester, Minnesota asking for this exact thing. On every social media platform, you'll find parents and kids alike wondering why we don't have an indoor skate park. Asking what should go in the old ____ building (Shopko, Chuck E Cheez, etc) always always always brings a ton of "indoor skate park!" to the comment section.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
Minnesota’s 8 Most Romantic Places Within 90 Minutes of Rochester
The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.
(UPDATED) Pine Island Stand Off Has Ended
UPDATE - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the person involved in the stand-off has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public. Additional information will be released later. Pine Island (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing standoff in Pine...
Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
