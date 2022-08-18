Read full article on original website
DBR: Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Offensive lineman Connor Galvin and defensive lineman Siaki Ika were both named to the second-team. Today Baylor announced Luke Simons will become the new Director of Operations for men’s basketball. Mailbag Answered. Check out the answers to your mailbag questions!. Drip or Drown?. Men’s basketball assistant coach Alvin Brooks...
PODCAST: Seth Russell Previews Baylor’s Offense
We’re less than two weeks away from real, actual Baylor Bears football, and the excitement is palpable at this point. Circumstances conspired against us recording last week, but the delay meant that we were able to welcome legendary Baylor Quarterback Seth Russell to the podcast for the first time to help us take a look at what we might expect from the 2022 offense.
