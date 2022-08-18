Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Polio vaccination rate below average in Missouri
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
KFVS12
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson officially calls for special session on tax cuts, credits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson officially called for a special session on income tax cuts and an extension on agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. He held the briefing at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol. The General Assembly will meet in...
KFVS12
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current strain of polio, which is being detected in New York, did not come from a vaccination given in this country. But now that it is here, we should take precautions. “There is a rebound underway,” Robin Cole, a longtime member of Cape Girardeau’s...
KFVS12
Texas family hospitalized in southeast Mo. with carbon monoxide poisoning
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
KFVS12
Small quake registers in northern St. Francois County, Mo.
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small quake rattled in northeastern St. Francois County on Monday evening, August 23. According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac. The depth of the quake was 7.45 miles. No one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Comments / 1