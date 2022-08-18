ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KFVS12

Polio vaccination rate below average in Missouri

A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current strain of polio, which is being detected in New York, did not come from a vaccination given in this country. But now that it is here, we should take precautions. “There is a rebound underway,” Robin Cole, a longtime member of Cape Girardeau’s...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Texas family hospitalized in southeast Mo. with carbon monoxide poisoning

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
TEXAS STATE
KFVS12

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
KFVS12

Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA

