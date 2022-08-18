ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas Next: Flower Mound Marcus receiver Ashton Cozart

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Ashton Cozart always wanted to play football as a kid in San Antonio. He finally got the chance as a middle schooler in the Seattle area, and the rest is history. Cozart and his family moved back to Texas in 2020, where the Marcus High...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. “The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Live updates: Torrential rain causes flash flooding

Heavy rain has pounded North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Rainfall totals are well over six inches in some areas, leading to dangerous flash flooding. Follow along with what's happening with a Twitter feed from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, along with the National Weather Service. Watch our live stream here.
ENVIRONMENT

