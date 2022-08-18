Read full article on original website
SCSU President Robbyn Wacker Excited to Begin New School Year
ST. CLOUD -- Classes are officially underway at St. Cloud State University. President Robbyn Wacker says they are excited to have students back on campus to begin the new academic year. Wacker says with over 10,000 students enrolled, they want to make sure each one succeeds inside and outside of...
MN Expands Access to School Lunch
ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL
ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
Move-in Day Arrives at SCSU
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud’s population will grow by more than 900 today as St. Cloud State University welcomes students back to campus. Move-in day starts the “Husky First Four”. Four days of orientation, campus tours, and socials before classes begin on Monday. Katrina Rodriguez says an...
District Officials To Meet New Families Tuesday
ST. CLOUD -- New families in District 742 may get a knock on their door Tuesday. Administrators from District 742 will welcome new families to the district by knocking on their door with a swag bag of goodies, a welcome letter, and a book for elementary school students or affirmation cards for the upper grades.
Final Decision on Frontline Worker Pay Will Be Decided This Fall
ST. CLOUD -- State officials have determined about 214-thousand people were not eligible for COVID "hero bonuses". Those who were denied were notified via email last week with the reasons behind their denial. James Honerman is the Communications Director for the Department of Labor and Industry. He says if you...
Drought Checks Going Out This Week
ST. PAUL -- Drought relief checks should start arriving in farmer’s mailboxes this week. The Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) has approved more than 2900 applications totaling more than $18.9 million. According to a news release, because the legislation stipulated that all qualifying applicants must receive a payment, checks...
Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption
Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event
Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
How Many Of These St. Cloud Summer Bucket List Items Did You Cross Off This Year? [GALLERY]
We are just over a week away from Labor Day, which means that summer is coming to a close in Central Minnesota. How many of these summer essentials were you able to cross off your summer bucket list?. 1. ATTENDED SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE. If you haven't attended one of these...
Win Your Way Into Counting Crows and The Wallflowers at the State Fair
It's a Winning Weekend with 96.7 The River! We have tickets to see Counting Crows and The Wallflowers in the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair. The show is happening Friday, August 26th. Download the River Mobile App to your phone, and listen for code word Friday, August 19th...
Minnesota Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Spooky! This ‘Haunted’ Forest Is Just An Hour From Saint Cloud!
Chalk this one under the category of never hearing about this before. Apparently about an hour south and west of Saint Cloud, in the town of East Bethel, there sits a park known as 'Bethel Haunted Forest'. It's real you can look it up, but is it really haunted?. The...
