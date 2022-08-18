ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker Excited to Begin New School Year

ST. CLOUD -- Classes are officially underway at St. Cloud State University. President Robbyn Wacker says they are excited to have students back on campus to begin the new academic year. Wacker says with over 10,000 students enrolled, they want to make sure each one succeeds inside and outside of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

MN Expands Access to School Lunch

ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Move-in Day Arrives at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud’s population will grow by more than 900 today as St. Cloud State University welcomes students back to campus. Move-in day starts the “Husky First Four”. Four days of orientation, campus tours, and socials before classes begin on Monday. Katrina Rodriguez says an...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

District Officials To Meet New Families Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- New families in District 742 may get a knock on their door Tuesday. Administrators from District 742 will welcome new families to the district by knocking on their door with a swag bag of goodies, a welcome letter, and a book for elementary school students or affirmation cards for the upper grades.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Final Decision on Frontline Worker Pay Will Be Decided This Fall

ST. CLOUD -- State officials have determined about 214-thousand people were not eligible for COVID "hero bonuses". Those who were denied were notified via email last week with the reasons behind their denial. James Honerman is the Communications Director for the Department of Labor and Industry. He says if you...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Drought Checks Going Out This Week

ST. PAUL -- Drought relief checks should start arriving in farmer’s mailboxes this week. The Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) has approved more than 2900 applications totaling more than $18.9 million. According to a news release, because the legislation stipulated that all qualifying applicants must receive a payment, checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption

Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

