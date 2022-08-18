Read full article on original website
KEYC
City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31.
KEYC
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
South Central College sees enrollment increase by 4.3%. Even though college enrollment is declining nationwide, South Central College's North Mankato campus is seeing its enrollment increase by 4.3%.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-23-22 - clipped version
City officials in Mankato are doing everything they can to keep the spread of Emerald Ash Borer from reaching the city.
KEYC
Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
KEYC
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast
Now in its second year, the Maverick Food Pantry is ready to help feed more students than ever.
KEYC
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota nonprofit has received a $25,000 grant from the Obama Foundation. The Equity Network of Southern Minnesota received the grant from My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. The Equity Network creates safe spaces for boys and young men of color in the Mankato, St. Peter, and Le Sueur areas.
KEYC
Albert Lea Council calls on state legislature to hold special session
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – In a unanimous vote, Albert Lea’s City Council voted to call on the state legislature to hold a special session, after a bonding bill was not passed in the legislature. “I think it’s not just our city, it’s a lot of cities throughout...
KEYC
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
The Fairmont Cardinals are onto week two of practices leading up to its season opener in Marshall next Friday.
KEYC
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
KEYC
Rice County deputy will not face charges after fatally striking woman with squad car; loved ones react
The Mankato Y's Club hosted its 62nd annual Corn Roast at Mankato West High School Monday evening.
KEYC
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Minnesota State Mankato is offering a course to train nursing assistants to help alleviate the worker shortage in the healthcare industry.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
KEYC
Maverick Food Pantry stocks up for a new school year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Established at the beginning of 2021, the Maverick Food Pantry opened as a way for students to get the groceries they need at a convenient location at no cost. “If you are an MSU student, you are eligible,” said Kelly Meier, assistant vice president of diversity,...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
KEYC
Seasonal temperatures continue
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The area of low pressure that brought showers and thunderstorms has moved out and left us with some sunshine for our Sunday. We’ll see mainly clear sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Just like the last couple nights, some areas of fog will develop. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The jet stream is to our south, keeping the major heat and humidity to our south as well. Our next storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing the chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms. We stay with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 into the upcoming weekend with another chance at some spotty showers and storms.
KEYC
First half of manufactured home taxes due soon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reminding residents that the first half of 2022 manufactured home taxes are due soon. The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31. Payments can be made by mail, in-person, online, at specific...
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ktoe.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
KAAL-TV
Bridge closed until further notice after collapse
(ABC 6 News) - People in West Concord are being asked to use a detour after a bridge collapsed during construction in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Highway Department, County Road 5 just south of 540th St. and 140th Ave. will be closed until further notice. Crews were...
Comments / 0