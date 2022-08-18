ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out

The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31. Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county. If you have any relevant information, contact the Faribault County Sheriff's Office at the number on your screen. KEYC News Now Monday...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
ktoe.com

One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Mankato, MN
KEYC

Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex. Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center Mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

First half of manufactured home taxes due soon

South Central College sees enrollment increase by 4.3%. Even though college enrollment is declining nationwide, South Central College's North Mankato campus is seeing its enrollment increase by 4.3%. Rice County deputy will not face charges after fatally striking woman with squad car; loved ones react. Updated: 13 minutes ago. A...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato

On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
KEYC

Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
MONTGOMERY, MN
KEYC

Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant

The Mankato Y’s Club hosted its 62nd annual Corn Roast at Mankato West High School Monday evening. Now in its second year, the Maverick Food Pantry is ready to help feed more students than ever. Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. Updated: 22 hours ago. People gathered...
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KEYC

Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast

The grant will be used to make literature exciting in a fun and unique way. Now in its second year, the Maverick Food Pantry is ready to help feed more students than ever. Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. Updated: 22 hours ago. People gathered in Mankato on...
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-23-22 - clipped version

City officials in Mankato are doing everything they can to keep the spread of Emerald Ash Borer from reaching the city. Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Fairmont Cardinals are onto week two of practices leading up to its season opener in Marshall...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid

Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
ALBERT LEA, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Dead, Three Others Injured in McLeod County Head-On Crash

Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN

