City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
Albert Lea Council calls on state legislature to hold special session
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – In a unanimous vote, Albert Lea’s City Council voted to call on the state legislature to hold a special session, after a bonding bill was not passed in the legislature. “I think it’s not just our city, it’s a lot of cities throughout...
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast
Greater Mankato Growth announces candidate forums
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth announced a series of local candidate forums ahead of election day this November. Senate District 18 | October 5, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Nick Frentz (DFL) Mark Wright (R) Moderators: Andy Wilke & Steve Jameson. Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth &...
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-23-22 - clipped version
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
Maverick Food Pantry stocks up for a new school year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Established at the beginning of 2021, the Maverick Food Pantry opened as a way for students to get the groceries they need at a convenient location at no cost. “If you are an MSU student, you are eligible,” said Kelly Meier, assistant vice president of diversity,...
Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sunday was the first nationally recognized Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. The occasion stirred an event in Erlandson Park in Mankato, in which community members shared their stories around the dangers of Fentanyl. “I feel like Travis’s story is making a difference. And we can’t have...
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Seasonal temperatures continue
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The area of low pressure that brought showers and thunderstorms has moved out and left us with some sunshine for our Sunday. We’ll see mainly clear sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Just like the last couple nights, some areas of fog will develop. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The jet stream is to our south, keeping the major heat and humidity to our south as well. Our next storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing the chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms. We stay with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 into the upcoming weekend with another chance at some spotty showers and storms.
South Central College sees enrollment increase by 4.3%
First half of manufactured home taxes due soon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reminding residents that the first half of 2022 manufactured home taxes are due soon. The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31. Payments can be made by mail, in-person, online, at specific...
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
Rice County deputy will not face charges after fatally striking woman with squad car; loved ones react
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
MSU women’s soccer eyes start of season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022. “I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this...
