Blue Earth County, MN

KEYC

City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out

The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast

The grant will be used to make literature exciting in a fun and unique way. Now in its second year, the Maverick Food Pantry is ready to help feed more students than ever.
KEYC

Greater Mankato Growth announces candidate forums

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth announced a series of local candidate forums ahead of election day this November. Senate District 18 | October 5, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Nick Frentz (DFL) Mark Wright (R) Moderators: Andy Wilke & Steve Jameson. Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth &...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant

The Mankato Y's Club hosted its 62nd annual Corn Roast at Mankato West High School Monday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-23-22 - clipped version

City officials in Mankato are doing everything they can to keep the spread of Emerald Ash Borer from reaching the city.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

United Way to hold expanded school supply drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Maverick Food Pantry stocks up for a new school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Established at the beginning of 2021, the Maverick Food Pantry opened as a way for students to get the groceries they need at a convenient location at no cost. “If you are an MSU student, you are eligible,” said Kelly Meier, assistant vice president of diversity,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
MONTGOMERY, MN
KEYC

Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sunday was the first nationally recognized Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. The occasion stirred an event in Erlandson Park in Mankato, in which community members shared their stories around the dangers of Fentanyl. “I feel like Travis’s story is making a difference. And we can’t have...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

Minnesota State Mankato is offering a course to train nursing assistants to help alleviate the worker shortage in the healthcare industry.
MONTGOMERY, MN
KEYC

Seasonal temperatures continue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The area of low pressure that brought showers and thunderstorms has moved out and left us with some sunshine for our Sunday. We’ll see mainly clear sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Just like the last couple nights, some areas of fog will develop. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The jet stream is to our south, keeping the major heat and humidity to our south as well. Our next storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing the chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms. We stay with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 into the upcoming weekend with another chance at some spotty showers and storms.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

South Central College sees enrollment increase by 4.3%

The Fairmont Cardinals are onto week two of practices leading up to its season opener in Marshall next Friday. Construction is ongoing on a new roundabout in St. Peter, but some residents fear that it could interfere with the beginning of school later this week.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

First half of manufactured home taxes due soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reminding residents that the first half of 2022 manufactured home taxes are due soon. The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31. Payments can be made by mail, in-person, online, at specific...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU women’s soccer eyes start of season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022. “I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this...
MANKATO, MN

