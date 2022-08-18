Read full article on original website
Down Some Dogs And Help Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana
Harvest Texarkana will be holding a "Hot Dog Eating Competition" this Friday with all proceeds benefitting The Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana. This is what the Harvest Regional Food ban had to say about this fundraiser:. Come out and enter, or just watch, the first annual hot dog eating...
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
Little River Chamber of Commerce Announces New Director
The Little River Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Ashley Chandler has been selected as the Chamber’s new director. Ashley began her duties on August 1st and is excited to serve the county in her new position. The Chamber Board looks forward to Mrs. Chandler upholding the...
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
You Could Save a Life With This Heartsaver CPR/AED Course at UA Hope
Have you always wanted to learn CPR? Here is a great opportunity to do just that. Knowing how to perform CPR can mean the difference between life and death, so wouldn't it be wonderful to be able to kick in and help someone in case of an emergency?. We hear...
Awesome New Local Teen Jazz Band Makes Waves In Texarkana
We found a little gem for you on YouTube of a group of Redwater, Texas high school students, and their poolside jazz band. We were able to get in touch with one of the members of the band, Noah Whitman and this is what he had to say about this very unique band:
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
Jordan World Circus Ticket Contest Rules
The Jordan Word Circus in Texarkana Ticket Giveaway Contest Rules. The contest runs from Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2022. Download the Eagle app and ''TEXT US' the word "CIRCUS' for a chance to win a family pack of tickets (good for 2 adults and 3 children) to the Jordan World Circus at the Four States Fairgrounds on Monday, August 29.
Love Gardening? Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener in Texarkana
If you love to garden and you want to learn more about gardening and you want to share that love and knowledge with others then maybe it's time you took the next step to become a Master Gardener. When Are Classes to Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener?. The Miller...
Perfect Weather for Pioneer Days in New Boston, Tx This Weekend
It's the 51st Annual New Boston Pioneer Days, The Hottest Festival in Texas and it's this weekend. Going on tonight and runs through Saturday, August 20. Enjoy the carnival and rides Thursday & Friday (Armbands $25 or tickets) from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. Saturday rides are from 11 AM-3 PM then 6 PM -10 PM.
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
What Does a 50% Chance OF Rain Really Mean?
What exactly does a 50% chance of rain in Texarkana really mean?. I learned something last week and my whole life has been a lie. For years I have "assumed" that when my weather app or the meteorologist said we had a 50% chance of rain it meant that it was for our town.
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
Election Day Gets More Convenient For Bowie County Voters
Bowie County recently applied to the Texas Secretary of State for permission to do Countywide Voting on Election Day, that application has been approved. The application was submitted on July 13, 2022, and received word of approval on Friday, August 12. What Does This Mean?. There will be 22 Vote...
Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis
Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
