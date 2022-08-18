ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Food & Drinks
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Honey#Local Life#Bread#Vegetables#Localevent#Food Drink#Festival#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Gateway Farmers Market#Usda#Proclamation
Eagle 106.3

Jordan World Circus Ticket Contest Rules

The Jordan Word Circus in Texarkana Ticket Giveaway Contest Rules. The contest runs from Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2022. Download the Eagle app and ''TEXT US' the word "CIRCUS' for a chance to win a family pack of tickets (good for 2 adults and 3 children) to the Jordan World Circus at the Four States Fairgrounds on Monday, August 29.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Eagle 106.3

What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21

Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

What Does a 50% Chance OF Rain Really Mean?

What exactly does a 50% chance of rain in Texarkana really mean?. I learned something last week and my whole life has been a lie. For years I have "assumed" that when my weather app or the meteorologist said we had a 50% chance of rain it meant that it was for our town.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis

Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy