KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon
Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lower Rain Chances, Higher Temperatures
A stationary front will keep rain chances in the forecast through mid week, especially across south Arkansas where rainfall could be heavy at times. Lows will be around 70 and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. As the front dissipates Thursday rain chances will only be isolated...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A good chance of rain this afternoon for Central Arkansas
We have some patchy fog this morning and temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. South Arkansas is still seeing moderate to heavy rain. Central Arkansas and Little Rock should stay rain-free until around Noon. It’s a 50% chance of rain for the Little Rock Metro today. Little Rock will have a brief high temperature of 83°.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
