ValueWalk
UK Alternative Investments Rising In Popularity Amid Inflation Fears
A new survey of UK-based investors has uncovered their sentiment towards alternative investments as inflation skyrockets:. 18% of UK investors have made alternative investments in 2022, with the figure rising to 41% among those aged 18-34. A further 32% are either considering making alternative investments within the next six months...
ValueWalk
11 Tips To Invest In Gold For Retirement
If you’re looking for a smart way to invest for retirement, consider adding gold to your portfolio. Gold has long been considered a safe investment with a solid track record, but it also provides an opportunity to diversify your portfolio at no additional cost. In this post, we’ll walk through the steps of investing in gold and what you should know before starting this process.
ValueWalk
The Bear Market Rally: Do As I Say
The current stock market circumstances have created an incredible contrast between what investors say they think about the stock market versus what they are doing with their capital. The chart below shows that most investors are heavily committed to stocks even though in sentiment polls, they show themselves to be quite bearish.
ValueWalk
Enticing The Bears
S&P 500 duly gave up on the weak Thursday‘s rebound, and bonds cratered as Treasuries aren‘t yielding on the Fed tightening expectations. There is almost 70% probability about 75bp hike coming next in September. The Fed would likely pause then, and I‘m looking for 25bp in November, with tightening continuing on the balance sheet shrinking front. Late in the week, Jakcson Hole would set the tone, but given the array of Fed speakers late in the prior week, we can look forward for a serious economic slowdown, which would be by definition necessary to bring down inflation fast from these lofty levels.
Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?
While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...
ValueWalk
How To Prepare For Rising Interest Rates
With the prime borrowing rate soaring to new heights, some borrowers are beginning to feel the crunch. In July, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points in its latest attempt to beat inflation. July’s hike follows on the coattails of June’s 0.75 increase, which was the largest growth in nearly 30 years.
ValueWalk
Buy-And-Hold Adds Nothing, It Only Subtracts
I was once a Buy-and-Holder. I have great respect for my Buy-and-Hold friends, who I find to be smart, hard-working, good people. I believe that the Buy-and-Holders have made many important contributions to our understanding of how stock investing works. Buy-and-Hold Only Subtracts. I also believe that Buy-and-Hold is a...
ValueWalk
80% of Investors View Venture Capital As Overvalued – Preqin Reports
Allocations to hedge funds are likely to increase, while higher-risk venture capital and private equity allocations are likely to suffer. Today Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, has published its H2 2022 Investor Outlook report. The exclusive survey hears from more than 300 LPs, interviewed in June 2022, investing across alternative assets — breaking down global investor sentiment in the following categories: ESG, private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources.
ValueWalk
Investors Back Megatrends Of ETFs And ESG Investing
In 2003, there were only 291 ETFs around the globe on offer to investors. Today are nearly 9,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offering a diverse range of investment opportunities. ESG ETFs represented 42% of total European ETF flows in the three months to the end of June 2022. What Have...
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Best-performing Financial ETFs
If you are planning to invest in financial companies but aren’t sure of the stocks to pick, then one of the best ways is to invest in financial ETFs. Such ETFs provide investors exposure to a portfolio of stocks operating in the financial services industry, such as investment banks, insurance providers, regional and national banks and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing Financial ETFs.
ValueWalk
Boomers And Gen X Are Getting Into Crypto: New Survey
Nearly half of all baby boomers and Generation X already own cryptocurrency or are intending to buy it before the end of 2022, a new global survey from one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations has revealed. The findings of the poll carried...
ValueWalk
Summer Euphoria Fizzles Out And Economic Problems Mount For France And Germany
Risk aversion returns to equity markets with Wall Street suffering worst declines in weeks. Dismal readings for German and French economies in latest economic snapshots. FTSE 100 opens lower, following falls in Asia and the US. Hopes that there will be a pause in rate hikes are evaporating. European gas...
ValueWalk
One-Year Savings Rates Breach 3%
The best rate in the market, going into the weekend, is 3.15%. The jump in inflation to 10.1% means the BoE is unlikely to slow down rate increases anytime soon. Tom Higham, Acting Head of Savings, Hargreaves Lansdown:. “As expected, Fixed Term Deposit pricing is continuing its steady grind upwards,...
ValueWalk
Mass Social Unrest Could Catch Investors Off Guard
Large-scale social unrest is likely to become a major issue for investors who should act now to protect their investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group, which has more than...
ValueWalk
Hedge Fund M28 Capital Increases Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Stake To 8.5%
Analysts remain cautious on Adagio, but they’re watching for more discipline regarding drug pipeline. Last Friday, health care focused hedge fund M28 Capital filed a 13D/A with the US Securities & Exchange Committee revealing it bought 2.85 million Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) at an average of $4.28 per share, bringing its holding to 9.2 million, or 8.5% of the company.
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
ValueWalk
The Upside And The Downside Of A Strong U.S. Dollar
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is one thing that Wall Street is more afraid of than China and Russian aggression, which is rising Treasury bond yields. During Monday’s big sell-off, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rose back above 3%. The higher Treasury yields soar, the more the Fed must raise key interest rates to get to “neutral.” The initial decline in Treasury yields since mid-June was caused by bond investors believing that inflation had peaked as well as a strong U.S. dollar attracting foreign capital that was pushing down Treasury yields.
ValueWalk
Energy Stocks To Remain An Oasis
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The new wildcard impacting the world economy is the attempted assassination of Russian ultranationalist, Aleksander Dugin, which killed his daughter, Darya Dugina, in a massive car bombing last Friday. Not surprisingly, Russia is now blaming Ukraine for the car bombing, especially in the wake of Ukraine’s special forces conducting successful strikes within Crimea. However, it is also possible that the car bomb came from within Russia.
ValueWalk
Economists Show Distrust In Soft Landing And Warn Of A Looming Recession
As the U.S. economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, some economists are skeptical about the idea of a “soft landing.” The term describes a scenario in which the economy slows down without experiencing a sharp decline or recession. A new survey has found that economists are not...
