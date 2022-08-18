Read full article on original website
4 arrested after stolen mopeds found in Graves County
WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four men face charges after several moped thefts. Jalon Johnson faces charges of receiving stolen property over $1000 and theft by deception $500. Grabiel Vejar, Daniel Crump and Stevie Harpole each face a charge of receiving stolen property over $1000. On August 14 about...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
Carbondale police investigating mower theft
Around 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, police say they responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street for a reported theft. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business around 3:30 p.m. in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tires and black rims. It was pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.
OSHA alleges safety violations at Mayfield plant that collapsed in an EF-4 tornado
Documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicate that Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the Graves County candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak. Investigation into safety practices at the manufacturer began in the immediate wake of the disaster, during which the MCP...
Metropolis man arrested for bicycle theft
A Metropolis man was arrested last week for stealing a bicycle from the library. Metropolis Police said they arrested 26-year-old Michael S West for felony theft following an investigation into the theft of a bicycle from the library. Police said they victim had parked the bike and went inside only...
Separate traffic stops on Old Mayfield Road end in drug arrests
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a pair of traffic stops Friday on Old Mayfield Road near Bleich Road ended with two similar drug arrests. Around 1:30pm a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse A. Hammonds of Mayfield and allegedly found a quantity of crystal meth and other drug-related items.
Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
Carbondale’s Stop the Violence Weekend ends with candle light vigil for victims
CARBONDALE, Ill (KBSI) – Carbondale United and many other organizations and small businesses came together this weekend to help bring attention to the increase in gun violence in the area. The Stop the Violence weekend was their way to ask the community to come together to stop it. Carbondale...
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GLEASON
The following is from a press release from August 18, 2022, by Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and reads:. “On August 14, 2022, there was a shooting incident that took place just outside of the Gleason City Limits. Deputies responded and located a Shane K. Westphal, 28, that was suffering a gunshot wound. Emergency Services responded and Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.
400 motorcycles roll through Paducah on American Legion run to Wisconsin
More than 400 American Legion veterans on motorcycles pulled out of Paducah Tuesday morning, in the middle of a five-day, 1200-mile trek to raise money for scholarships. The Legion's Legacy Run began Sunday in front of the USS Alabama in Mobile. Monday night they arrived in Paducah, and Tuesday set off through McCracken and Ballard counties to Perryville, Missouri. There they will gather at a full-scale replica of the Viet Nam Memorial Wall.
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
Man accused of shooting two people in Paducah
A woman from Williamson County lost $35,000 in a phone scam. Broadway business owners concerned over community center. Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House...
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
