Wetumpka, AL

WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”

Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Rickem Samuels?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Rickem Samuels as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Samuels was 20 years old when he was reported missing on April 4,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

5 cold case homicides revisited by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is focusing new attention of five cold case homicides in hopes someone can help solve the crimes. Each day over the last week, CrimeStoppers has showcased a different case in what it calls “A Week of Action Against Violent Crime.”. Each case...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
luvernejournal.com

Homicide investigation underway following Tuesday shooting

On Tuesday, August 16, Luverne Police Department responded to multiple gunshots in the area of Liptrot Street just after 9 p.m. Captain Mason Adcock said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a black male deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds in a yard on Liptrot St. Officers secured the scene and started a homicide investigation.
LUVERNE, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses

A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference

A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

