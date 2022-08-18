Read full article on original website
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
KXAN
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Bat Fest happening this weekend: Road closures you need to know about
The event celebrates the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that call the bridge home. During the event, attendees will most likely see the bats emerge and take flight around sunset.
multihousingnews.com
RangeWater Breaks Ground in Austin
The company plans to deliver the first apartments in the fourth quarter of next year. Multifamily real estate company RangeWater has commenced construction on The Darby, a new development in the Austin suburb of Manor, Texas. The Darby will feature 326 apartments and 24 townhouses spread across a 25-acre property. The company plans to deliver the first apartments in the fourth quarter of next year.
Now departing for Narnia: At Austin’s airport, Janet Zweig’s ‘Interimaginary Departures’
There is no Gate 13 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Instead between gates 12 and 14 is Gate ∞ (the infinity symbol), an immersive and interactive permanent installation by Brooklyn-based artist Janet Zweig. Called “Interimaginary Departures” the installation quietly opened late last year before this summer’s travel surge. The space...
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Rains continue today but without a flood risk
More rain is forecast for this afternoon but without the heavy downpours like was seen Monday. --Rich Segal
Jester King promotes Texas farm-to-table model at Hill Country brewery
Tucked away along Fitzhugh Road is Jester King Brewery, a 165-acre ranch which has been a refuge for beer enthusiasts, tourists and local families since 2010.
Eater
The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
thedailytexan.com
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close its doors after 38 years, UT students reflect
As Adrian Tristán walks through a labyrinth of Victorian-era dresses, leather jackets and colorful wigs, his eyes rake over wall-to-wall clothing racks and mask- and hat-wearing mannequin heads that fill Austin’s beloved costume shop Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds. When the government sophomore first explored the store on a trip to Austin after getting accepted to UT, he said Lucy in Disguise was one of his first stops.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Food + Wine Festival Tickets On Sale Now
Eleventh annual festival announces lineup and new programs. Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Austin Food + Wine Festival which will take place on Fri.-Sun., Nov. 4-6, at Auditorium Shores. This three-day gathering of the best of food and beverages is staged by FOOD & WINE magazine...
fox7austin.com
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Marble Falls This Weekend
If you’re looking for something to do in Marble Falls this weekend, there are plenty of options. Check out the Dan Pogue Sculpture Gallery, Save the World Brewery, and Lakeside Park. Or, visit a brewery and sample the craft beer. There are many reasons to visit this charming small town. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with any of these activities. If you don’t want to get wet, there are a few more options nearby.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
virtualbx.com
Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown
Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
Austin City Limits Music Festival drops daily lineup schedule
Austin music lovers, rejoice: The Austin City Limits Music Festival dropped Thursday its daily lineup schedule.
