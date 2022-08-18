Read full article on original website
Conservation is the future
On campus, as well as elsewhere. The University of Georgia report on its operational sustainability and energy conservation reveals some notable findings. Despite adding over 500,000 square feet of conditioned space, including I-STEM Research Building 1, the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall Expansion and the Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum, Discovery and Inspiration Garden, overall campus energy consumption increased only by a combined 3% between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022.
New Digital Resource on the History of Slavery at UGA
On These Grounds: Slavery and the University of Georgia, a new digital resource available through the Hargrett Library, highlights the role of slavery on campus and the lives of the enslaved as documented in University Archives, Digital Library of Georgia, and other Libraries resources. This project is part of a nationwide collaboration for universities to identify and describe records of slavery on their campuses and was funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
