On These Grounds: Slavery and the University of Georgia, a new digital resource available through the Hargrett Library, highlights the role of slavery on campus and the lives of the enslaved as documented in University Archives, Digital Library of Georgia, and other Libraries resources. This project is part of a nationwide collaboration for universities to identify and describe records of slavery on their campuses and was funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO