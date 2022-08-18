ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Emily Pope Holloman

The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
Emily Pope Holloman, 85, of Wilson, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The funeral was held Saturday Aug. 20 at Wilson Memorial Service.

Mrs. Holloman is survived by her daughter, Harriet Ellis Stinson and husband, Scot, of Wilson; sister Marvene Creech (David) of Selma; brothers, H.T. Pope (Frances) and Bobby Pope (Lena Gray) of Kenly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Zelma Godwin Pope; brother, Donald Pope; sister Christine Woodard; son-in-law, Marty Ellis.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Raleigh Road Baptist Church, 4150 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com .

Wilson, NC
