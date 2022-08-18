Read full article on original website
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
AZFamily
Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app
PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
ABC 15 News
Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency
CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7. “We could only get a seat outside which was probably,...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon
Grab yourself a burger and a beer at a new restaurant.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as cold beer and cheeseburgers. There’s something simple and yet delicious about the combo. It harkens back to the feeling of being out at a cookout, enjoying burgers someone just pulled from the grill and a frosty cold beer. It is why restaurants around the world continue to offer the combo together. And now, a new restaurant coming to the Valley will specialize in both cheeseburgers and beers.
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
