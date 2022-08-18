Read full article on original website
Lee Stone
4d ago
So sad this, let's play pretend because I don't like myself. DNA says a male is a male and a female is a female. Scientific facts. Our Creator did not make some wrong and that is so sad and sickening to go threw life that way.
Reply(1)
20
Rick Fox
4d ago
Sadly, the lifestyle will only increase their despair, not enhance their life. The ignorance of overlooking Gods judgement will soon be realized.
Reply(1)
14
Lisa Ivie
4d ago
It should compete in the special Olympics now since they are now protected by the disability act😂🤣😂
Reply
10
Related
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Think abortion is legal in Great Britain? Ask the two women currently facing life sentences
Like many people in Britain, you probably watched with horror the US supreme court’s reversal of Roe v Wade, thinking, “Thank goodness women could never be prosecuted for having an abortion here.”. But let me tell you, it already happens here. Two women are currently awaiting criminal trial...
Singapore's Half-Hearted Concession to LGBT Rights May Make Real Change More Difficult
The city-state will decriminalize sex between men but step up constitutional protection for heterosexual marriage
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With Just 3 Words, A Boy At School Changed Everything I Thought I Knew About Myself
"Tom’s bullying was brutal. He made fun of my name. He made fun of my weight. He made fun of my family, my school work, my clothes. Nothing was off-limits."
Man Booked First Class For Him And His Friend But Paid For Wife To Travel Economy, Sparking Discussions On Social Media
Friendships are a crucial part of a man’s life. However, it can sometimes lead to unusual situations. As The Sun reported this week, a man decided to book first class for himself and his friends. However, the wife of this good friend was also supposed to be on the same flight, but he chose to buy her seat in economy class.
The baby is here! AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter Florence Elton to the world
Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday. The AFLW star, 25, gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter swaddled in a striped blanket. She uploaded the black and white...
BET
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
The American Nurses Association (ANA) recently apologized for its historic racist practices. But now, nurses of color want to see the ANA take action to amend for past wrongs and to address the racism they continue to experience today. On June 11, ANA’s governing body voted unanimously to adopt the...
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
Black Teacher Claims She Was Fired For Dancing With Her Students On TikTok
Jania Ashay, an ESL teacher, claimed she was fired from her position after a video of her dancing with students on TikTok went viral.
Tevin Campbell Publicly Embraces His Sexuality As A Gay Man
Campbell also commented on how much the industry has changed regarding its representation of Black, male LGBTQ artists since his musical rise.
Acrylic Tips Where?: Black Woman Holds The Guinness World Record For Longest Fingernails
Diana Armstrong has just broken the record for having the longest fingernails
A female writer jokingly asked what's a 'universal thing men like' and the responses were hilarious
Here are 19 of the best responses.
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the world
A woman in Florida has grown her hair to an astounding 110 feet, making her the current world record holder for longest hair. Asha is happy her locs are recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest in the world.Guinness World Records.
‘Hypocrisy At Its Finest’: Twitter Calls Out Juanita Bynum For Jamming To Secular Music After Shading It
Televangelist and gospel singer Juanita Bynum told a congregation to “clean” up the secular music because she claims listeners are not saved. But when she’s caught in the act, jamming to Mary J. Blige in a circulating clip, Twitter calls Bynum out on her “hypocrisy” while shining light on the Black church experience.
Washington Examiner
Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban
Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
Comments / 46