Norfolk, VA

NHL

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated

Kaprizov, Forsberg, Robertson among selections by NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their list of the top 20 wings in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best wing in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek

Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Canes Sign Stastny To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. "Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for his...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Red Wings prospect Edvinsson looking to take next step to NHL

DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson didn't get the full benefit of this summer's development camp with the Detroit Red Wings but the defenseman prospect said he thinks he learned what he needed to. Edvinsson's arrival in Detroit was delayed by travel issues, meaning most of his ice time came in the...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Stastny signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Hurricanes

Paul Stastny signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The 36-year-old forward had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 71 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season. "Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2022-23

Kaprizov ranks No. 2 among left wings; Fleury top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Minnesota Wild. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

LI Warriors Host Summer Shootout

The LI Warriors hosted a hockey tournament for veteran, police and firefighter teams at Northwell Health Ice Center. As a US Navy veteran, Jeremy Feldman has seen firsthand how impactful the Long Island Warriors hockey team could be in the lives of disabled veterans. Feldman felt disconnected after returning to...
SPORTS
NHL

Guenther Ready to Build Upon Success as Rookie Camp Nears

Coyotes' top prospect focused on continuous improvement, excited to help newly-drafted players acclimate to NHL environment. Dylan Guenther is used to being under the microscope. The 19-year-old forward, who was drafted ninth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft, has lived with high expectations since recording 103...
TUCSON, AZ
NHL

Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'

After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Islanders Sign Four Players

Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau, Hudson Fasching and Paul LaDue sign two-way contracts. The New York Islanders announced today that Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau and Paul LaDue have signed two-year, two-way contracts and forward Hudson Fasching has signed a one-year, two-way contract. Cholowski, 24, played the majority of the 2021-22 season...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship

DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson

Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Islanders Sign Dobson

The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Noah Dobson has signed a three-year contract. Dobson, 22, led all Islanders defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. He led all Islanders in power-play points (22), ranked second overall in assists and third in points. Dobson led all Islanders skaters in both total ice time (1716:52) and time on ice per game (21:28).
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23

Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Golden Knights prospect Korczak making steady progress

LAS VEGAS -- Kaedan Korczak said he doesn't listen to the rumblings of potentially making the Vegas Golden Knights roster out of training camp this season. The defenseman prospect prefers to keep his head down and focus on improving every day. "I just try to drown [the NHL roster talk]...
NHL
NHL

Johnson's golden goal pushes Canada to World Juniors victory

Blue Jackets forward makes a memory to last a lifetime to cap an impressive showing at the tournament. Once the World Juniors gold medal game went to overtime Saturday night, one skater of the 40 dressed for the game was going to be the hero. And in the end, there's...
NHL
NHL

Romanov Ready to Go with Islanders

Alexander Romanov is itching to start season after being acquired by Islanders. Alexander Romanov is ready to go. The 22-year-old defenseman has already arrived on Long Island and eager to get his season started after being acquired by the Islanders during a draft day trade in July and inking a three-year deal on Monday.
ELMONT, NY

