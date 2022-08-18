Read full article on original website
Related
Down Some Dogs And Help Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana
Harvest Texarkana will be holding a "Hot Dog Eating Competition" this Friday with all proceeds benefitting The Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana. This is what the Harvest Regional Food ban had to say about this fundraiser:. Come out and enter, or just watch, the first annual hot dog eating...
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
Texas Country Artist Jon Stork Coming to Texarkana Aug. 26
Whiskey River Country in Texarkana is having a big ol' party this Friday night, Aug. 26, as Texas artist singer/songwriter Jon Stork rolls into town. A Beasley, Texas native who comes from a musical family picked up the guitar at an early age and has never looked back. While his family influenced him growing up it wasn't until he started listening to different styles of music and other artists that really transpired his music to what it is today. Artists like Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, and Roger Creager are some of the artists that paved the way for Jon's own personal musical journey.
Little River Chamber of Commerce Announces New Director
The Little River Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Ashley Chandler has been selected as the Chamber’s new director. Ashley began her duties on August 1st and is excited to serve the county in her new position. The Chamber Board looks forward to Mrs. Chandler upholding the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Could Save a Life With This Heartsaver CPR/AED Course at UA Hope
Have you always wanted to learn CPR? Here is a great opportunity to do just that. Knowing how to perform CPR can mean the difference between life and death, so wouldn't it be wonderful to be able to kick in and help someone in case of an emergency?. We hear...
Awesome New Local Teen Jazz Band Makes Waves In Texarkana
We found a little gem for you on YouTube of a group of Redwater, Texas high school students, and their poolside jazz band. We were able to get in touch with one of the members of the band, Noah Whitman and this is what he had to say about this very unique band:
See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown
There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Roundup
"The Kim Donnette Band" and "Skylar The Piano Man" highlight the great live music in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River Country in...
The Angel Fund Foundation ‘Putt For A Purpose’ September 17
The Texarkana Angel Fund Foundations' "Putt For A Purpose" will be Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM at The Texarkana Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Angel fund foundation. The event features a drawdown with a chance to win $5,000, a great silent auction with items from local businesses, and great musical entertainment as well.
Love Gardening? Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener in Texarkana
If you love to garden and you want to learn more about gardening and you want to share that love and knowledge with others then maybe it's time you took the next step to become a Master Gardener. When Are Classes to Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener?. The Miller...
Perfect Weather for Pioneer Days in New Boston, Tx This Weekend
It's the 51st Annual New Boston Pioneer Days, The Hottest Festival in Texas and it's this weekend. Going on tonight and runs through Saturday, August 20. Enjoy the carnival and rides Thursday & Friday (Armbands $25 or tickets) from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. Saturday rides are from 11 AM-3 PM then 6 PM -10 PM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
Busy B Ranch Celebrates One Year Anniversary and You’re Invited
Ready for some family fun this weekend? Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park, the newest and largest DriveThru park in Jefferson, Texas will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 20. To help with the celebration I will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kicker 102.5...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
You Can Volunteer At CASA Texarkana And Help Local Children
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana needs volunteers now more than ever. The Texarkana Court Appointed Special Advocates had this to say about the need for volunteers in our area:. We are seeking volunteers to change a child’s story. Every child deserves to have a CASA with them....
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
What Does a 50% Chance OF Rain Really Mean?
What exactly does a 50% chance of rain in Texarkana really mean?. I learned something last week and my whole life has been a lie. For years I have "assumed" that when my weather app or the meteorologist said we had a 50% chance of rain it meant that it was for our town.
Election Day Gets More Convenient For Bowie County Voters
Bowie County recently applied to the Texas Secretary of State for permission to do Countywide Voting on Election Day, that application has been approved. The application was submitted on July 13, 2022, and received word of approval on Friday, August 12. What Does This Mean?. There will be 22 Vote...
Male Victim Found Dead in Home Texarkana Police Investigate
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
