Texarkana, AR

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texas Country Artist Jon Stork Coming to Texarkana Aug. 26

Whiskey River Country in Texarkana is having a big ol' party this Friday night, Aug. 26, as Texas artist singer/songwriter Jon Stork rolls into town. A Beasley, Texas native who comes from a musical family picked up the guitar at an early age and has never looked back. While his family influenced him growing up it wasn't until he started listening to different styles of music and other artists that really transpired his music to what it is today. Artists like Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, and Roger Creager are some of the artists that paved the way for Jon's own personal musical journey.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

See Flooding Roads in Texarkana? Turn Around, Don’t Drown

There has been a lot of rain today. The Dallas Fort Worth area was experiencing flooded areas earlier today and even rescues with motorists stranded in flooding areas. The Texarkana area is under a Flash Flood Watch today (August 22) tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 23). Right now might be a great time to go over some things to know and pay attention to if we start seeing some flooding on roads in town.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Kicker 102.5

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Roundup

"The Kim Donnette Band" and "Skylar The Piano Man" highlight the great live music in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River Country in...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

The Angel Fund Foundation ‘Putt For A Purpose’ September 17

The Texarkana Angel Fund Foundations' "Putt For A Purpose" will be Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM at The Texarkana Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Angel fund foundation. The event features a drawdown with a chance to win $5,000, a great silent auction with items from local businesses, and great musical entertainment as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
Kicker 102.5

What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21

Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

What Does a 50% Chance OF Rain Really Mean?

What exactly does a 50% chance of rain in Texarkana really mean?. I learned something last week and my whole life has been a lie. For years I have "assumed" that when my weather app or the meteorologist said we had a 50% chance of rain it meant that it was for our town.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

