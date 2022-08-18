MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally-friendly electric transportation, today announced that cities including San Diego, California, Memphis, Tennessee, and Newark, New Jersey, as well as Durham, North Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky, will extend their shared e-mobility programs with Bird. The company today also announced it will soon return to Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as expand to Bradenton, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, the University of Oregon and Eugene, Oregon, and UNC Wilmington, North Carolina, before students return to college campuses for the fall semester. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005720/en/ Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

