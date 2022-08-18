ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pence 'who was not an avid golfer, probably would have preferred a CIA interrogation': Kushner reveals 'painful' process of choosing vice president after Trump mocked future veep during a round at Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner revealed the 'painful' vetting process Vice President Mike Pence had to go through to be selected to be Trump's running mate: a round of golf at Bedminster. 'I had no clue how painful this informal interview would be for Pence, who was not...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy