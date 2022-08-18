Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
WSU Schnitzer Museum opens new exhibitions for fall semester
Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art opens new exhibitions for the fall semester. Opening this Tuesday, Juventino Aranda latest exhibition and Trimpin’s Ambiente432 sound sculpture will be available in the Pavilion gallery. Funding for this exhibition is provided by the Samuel and Patricia Smith Endowment, the...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Fire District 4 Out Of Palouse Receives Federal Grant For New Air Packs
Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse has received a federal grant to help pay for new air packs. The nearly 30,000 dollar grant was recently allocated by FEMA’s National Assistance to Firefighters program. The funds will be used to pay for most of the cost of new air packs for the D4 Volunteer Firefighters.
pullmanradio.com
Southern Latah County Volunteer Firefighters Kept Busy With Weekend Wildland Fires
Volunteer Firefighters in Southern Latah County extinguished two wildland fires over the weekend. The first broke out late Friday afternoon in a field that was being harvested on Genesee-Juliaetta Road. Volunteer Firefighters from Juliaetta, Genesee and Troy responded to the blaze. The fire burned about 20 acres of standing wheat and stubble. Juliaetta Fire Chief Mike McGee wants to thank the farmers in the area who provided critical assistance in putting out the flames. Juliaetta Volunteer Firefighters were called out again late Sunday afternoon for a brush fire in the city along the Potlatch River. Chief McGee reports that the fire burned less than an acre. Officials don’t know what sparked the fire.
Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
pullmanradio.com
7,400 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County Is Out
The 7,400 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is out. Fire crews fully contained the blaze on Sunday. The fire started Thursday afternoon about 13 miles West of St. John near Ewan. It burned fields, rangeland and scabland. Officials were unable to determine what caused the blaze. The fire was state mobilized which brought in resources from around Washington. The fire acreage was increased over the weekend due to more precise mapping.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
KLEWTV
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified
Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
pullmanradio.com
New Mexican Restaurant Nayarit Opens In Downtown Pullman
A new Mexican restaurant has opened in downtown Pullman. Nayarit is in the Town Centre building on Main Street near Sam Dial Jewelers. Nayarit is open daily from 11:00 to 9:30.
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
