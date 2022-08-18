ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pullmanradio.com

WSU Schnitzer Museum opens new exhibitions for fall semester

Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art opens new exhibitions for the fall semester. Opening this Tuesday, Juventino Aranda latest exhibition and Trimpin’s Ambiente432 sound sculpture will be available in the Pavilion gallery. Funding for this exhibition is provided by the Samuel and Patricia Smith Endowment, the...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Southern Latah County Volunteer Firefighters Kept Busy With Weekend Wildland Fires

Volunteer Firefighters in Southern Latah County extinguished two wildland fires over the weekend. The first broke out late Friday afternoon in a field that was being harvested on Genesee-Juliaetta Road. Volunteer Firefighters from Juliaetta, Genesee and Troy responded to the blaze. The fire burned about 20 acres of standing wheat and stubble. Juliaetta Fire Chief Mike McGee wants to thank the farmers in the area who provided critical assistance in putting out the flames. Juliaetta Volunteer Firefighters were called out again late Sunday afternoon for a brush fire in the city along the Potlatch River. Chief McGee reports that the fire burned less than an acre. Officials don’t know what sparked the fire.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

7,400 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County Is Out

The 7,400 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is out. Fire crews fully contained the blaze on Sunday. The fire started Thursday afternoon about 13 miles West of St. John near Ewan. It burned fields, rangeland and scabland. Officials were unable to determine what caused the blaze. The fire was state mobilized which brought in resources from around Washington. The fire acreage was increased over the weekend due to more precise mapping.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Church of Christ burglary suspects identified

Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
CLARKSTON, WA

