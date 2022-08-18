Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson’s primary victory in state treasurer race upheld after recount
At the end of last week, the Dickinson County commission addressed a canvas of the recount of the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer between Steve Johnson and Caryn Tyson. The recount was carried out across the state.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Gage Mikel McGuire
Gage Mikel McGuire, 18, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Abilene, Kansas. He was born September 22, 2003 to Zachariah McGuire and Duana (Thomas)Tatro in Salina, Kansas. Gage has lived in Superior, Nebraska; Concordia, Hugoton, Liberal and Abilene, Kansas. While he was growing up, he enjoyed fishing, wrestling, basketball...
Comments / 0