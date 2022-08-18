ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Gage Mikel McGuire

Gage Mikel McGuire, 18, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Abilene, Kansas. He was born September 22, 2003 to Zachariah McGuire and Duana (Thomas)Tatro in Salina, Kansas. Gage has lived in Superior, Nebraska; Concordia, Hugoton, Liberal and Abilene, Kansas. While he was growing up, he enjoyed fishing, wrestling, basketball...
ABILENE, KS

