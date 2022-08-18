ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Rein and Roller Weeks graduate from Kansas Emerging Leadership

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9HMi_0hMJJ7OK00

After five months, Brandon Rein, city commissioner, and Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, have graduated from Leadership Kansas’ Kansas Emerging Leadership program. The program enrolls individuals who are between the ages of 20 and 30 to teach them the knowledge and tools to lead in the future.

“I applied because, for two years, I didn’t get out of my bubble,” Roller Weeks said. “Many of us didn’t; we were in COVID land, kind of locked down. I needed to meet new people. I needed to see new industries, just broaden those horizons and realize there’s more than my immediate circle.”

