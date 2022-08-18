ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

‘Wonderland High’ taking over Great Plains Theatre this week

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 5 days ago
The main characters of Great PLains Theatre’s production of “Wonderland High” from left to right: Dighton Tokoi playing Katt, Warren Campbell playing Harry, Jacobi Robinson playing Arthur Bloom, Scarlett Randolph playing Alice, Luka Hayes playing Marianne and Margaret Campbell playing Allison.

Youth from Abilene and surrounding communities are presenting a Great Plains Theatre production of “Wonderland High.” Show dates for the musical start Aug. 18.

“I am honored to work with some of the most talented kids I have ever had the privilege of meeting,” said Mitchell Aiello, director of the production and artistic and education director for the theatre. “Our town and the surrounding areas are filled with such joy and outstanding youth members. Watching our young people perform, be themselves, learn, and grow is absolutely inspirational.”

