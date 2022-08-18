ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Suits Over 401(k) Fees Nab $150 Million in Accords Big and Small

Guide to Retirement Plan Designs (Bloomberg Law subscription) The recent explosion in 401(k) fee litigation has spawned more than $150 million in settlements just in suits filed in the past three years, driven by eight-figure deals signed by. Wells Fargo & Co. ,. McKinsey & Co. , and. Walgreen Co.
Tesla Law Department Exits Leave Musk With Thinned Legal Bench

Turnstile continues in legal as general counsel search stalls. In-house ranks, hit by legal exits, getting some new recruits. ‘s parting with another law department leader leaves Elon Musk, its co-founder and top executive, with a thinned legal bench as he faces legal challenges. At least a dozen company lawyers...
Block.one Ruling Questions Where Crypto Transactions Take Place (1)

Courts wrestling with how to determine if transaction was in US. Crypto investor class members can differ in transaction locations. A federal judge’s recent refusal to approve blockchain-technology developer Block.one’s $27.5 million settlement with cryptocurrency investors is spotlighting plaintiffs’ challenges in class actions to recoup their money from foreign crypto companies.
Winner of ‘FUCT’ Supreme Court Case Takes Loss on Blunter Mark

A designer, who pressed his FUCT trademark at the US Supreme Court and succeeded in nullifying a ban on registering vulgar trademarks, failed to get a more direct iteration of the term past the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Erik Brunetti can’t register “FUCK” for various goods including cell phone...
More NLRB Cases Are Open for Reversal: Ethics Fallout Explained

The federal labor board’s move to scrap a two-year-old decision in which it said former Republican member William Emanuel tainted the outcome by not disclosing a financial conflict means four other decisions in which Emanuel participated could be tossed as well. In each of those cases, Emanuel owned stock...
ANALYSIS: Measuring Up Chapter 11 Megacase Magnets at Midyear

In Bloomberg Law’s Chapter 11 Petitions and Litigation Midyear 2022 Report, we examined Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in the first half of 2022. We paid especially close attention to megacases—nonindividual cases with more than $50 million in assets—and identified the leading jurisdictions where such cases are being filed.
Paul, Weiss Drafts Two Litigation Partners From Winston & Strawn

Robert Y. Sperling and Staci Yablon have joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as partners in the litigation department in New York, the law firm said Tuesday. Sperling focuses on complex securities, antitrust, and commercial litigation, representing Wall Street banks and Fortune 500 companies, according to the firm. Yablon...
Ninth Circuit Michaels Arbitration Case Will Test SCOTUS Ruling

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit during oral argument on July 26 in Armstrong v. Michaels Stores Inc. grappled with the impact of the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Morgan v. Sundance Inc., a seminal case that resolved a circuit split concerning the test for determining when a party has waived its right to arbitrate.
Trump Impeachment Lawyer in N.Y. Primary Taps Big Law for Cash

Dan Goldman, the former federal prosecutor and Levi Strauss & Co. heir in today’s New York 10th District Democratic congressional primary, received more than a sixth of donations from the legal industry, records show. Those giving included WilmerHale partner Preet Bharara, Goldman’s former boss at the US Attorney’s Office...
Trump Sues for Neutral Review of Seized Mar-a-Lago Documents (2)

Law enforcement can’t be weaponized for politics, Trump says. filed a federal lawsuit seeking appointment of a neutral third party to review material seized by the FBI during a search for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. A so-called special master should be allowed to return to Trump any...
California Work Arbitration Law Gets Ninth Circuit Rehearing (2)

A federal appeals court in San Francisco will reconsider a prior decision on the legality of a California law barring companies from requiring workers to sign arbitration agreements or other waivers of their legal rights. A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit voted 2-1...
Using FOIA to Compel Federal Agencies to Prove Claims

Since December 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans receive one or more doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, promotes these vaccines at every available opportunity, always claiming that these products are, of course, “safe and effective.”. To encourage...
N.Y.'s Gun-Carry Social Media Rule Tests Free Speech

The US Supreme Court on June 23 struck down New York’s requirement that a person wanting a license to carry a handgun in public had to show “proper cause” or special need for such protection. The state legislature’s response to the decision in New York State Rifle...
Surprise Billing Arbitration Rule Risks Higher Health Premiums

Rule reduces role of median network rates in payment disputes. The Biden administration’s final rule governing how arbitrators are instructed to decide payment disputes between health insurers and medical providers over “surprise bills” may result in higher costs for health insurance plans, researchers and employer groups said.
Trump Papers’ Secrecy Spurs FBI Into Trust-Us Mode on Search (1)

DOJ, FBI examining records for crimes, national security risks. The FBI is combing through boxes of classified records seized at Mar-a-Lago, a monthslong process that may leave the government with a disappointing response to public calls for proof that searching a former president’s home was justified: Take our word for it.
