Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO