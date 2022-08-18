Read full article on original website
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
City of Evansville Offering Free Rain Barrels to Residents August 24th
When it rains it pours, as they say, and the City of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is giving you the chance to capture several gallons of that rain with your very own, free rain barrel. What is the Purpose of a Rain Barrel?. The "too-long-didn't-read" version is basically that...
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
wevv.com
Annual 'Dog Day Downtown' event happening in Evansville in September
The 3rd annual Dog Day Downtown presented by German American Bank is happening in downtown Evansville next month. The event will take place on September 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities such as a dog agility course, dog adoptions, free nail trimmings, free...
Buy Rare Books During Willard Library’s 4-Day Book Sale in September
Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction
2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN
We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces New Location For 2022 Drumstick Dash
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and Mission Grounds Coffee have settled into Washington Square Mall quite nicely. Now, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year will also be on Evansville's Southside at Washington Square Mall. Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat. Those seven little words can...
FUN! Owensboro Nonprofit Wants to Build a Mile of Quarters This Weekend
There's a really unique event taking place in downtown Owensboro this Saturday. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a brand new, exciting fundraising event. It's called Habitat for Humanity's Quarter Mile. Here's how it works. You're asked to bring your quarters to downtown Owensboro on Saturday, August 27th. The...
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
14news.com
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Holiday World to provide housing for long-distance workers
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”. According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing […]
Evansville Reptile and Exotic Show Slithering to Town in September
While lizards, snakes, and other exotic animals may not be everyone's idea of the perfect pet, for a lot of folks in the Tri-state, they actually are. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many people have an affinity for these creatures. Reputable Breeding Creates Beautiful Beasts.
14news.com
Evansville deli closing after 36 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville deli closed its doors on Friday. Bits and Bytes on Fourth Street had been in business for 36 years. The deli is family-owned and was started by a father and sister. Mary Harl, who manages the shop, says the family got the deli’s name from the computer term bits and bytes.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.
