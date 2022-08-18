ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
VIRGINIA STATE
popville.com

“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”

Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs19news

Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Travel Maven

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Northern Virginia to install speed cameras to make school zones safer

It's back-to-school season in the DMV, and more districts in Virginia are using speed cameras to try and make school zones safer. Last week, Fairfax announced they would be adding more cameras, and Wednesday night, Alexandria said they would be following suit. Alexandria has money approved for five cameras and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold

Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
themunchonline.com

340 N. Summit Ave # 4

WELCOME TO STREAMSIDE APARTMENTS IN GAITHERSBURG, MD!. Live close to it all without having to sacrifice the comfort and calm you deserve! Streamside Apartments is settled among the tranquil tree-lined streets of Olde Towne Gaithersburg but is only minutes away from shopping and restaurants at Lakeforest Mall and Rio Washingtonian Center. These spacious apartment homes offer you all the amenities you want to come home to. From the beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms to the open living room and dining area, these apartments were designed with you in mind. Make Streamside your home today!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonconnection.com

New Bike-Ped Bridge Gets Boost with RAISE Funding

Mount Vernon bike trail users may have another Potomac River crossing coming in the form of the Long Bridge Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Long Bridge recently got closer to fruition with a $20 million grant from the $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program the Biden administration recently secured.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort

A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
VIENNA, VA

