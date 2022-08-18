Read full article on original website
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
Lancaster Farming
New Fermentation Major Available at University of Maryland's College of Ag
The process of fermentation is responsible for some of humankind’s tastiest achievements — beer, wine, bread, cheese and pickles, for example. Now, there is a major at the University of Maryland that will teach the specific science of fermentation to a new generation of makers and entrepreneurs. The...
popville.com
“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”
Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
Metro News
Berkeley County Schools hopeful this school year with bus routes, new technology for buses
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The new school year begins Monday in Berkeley County with fingers crossed when it comes to school bus staffing. There were not enough drivers for the county’s routes last year but Berkeley County Schools Transportation Services Director Eric Keesecker said he’s hopeful that won’t be an issue this year.
cbs19news
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
Brandywine native serves aboard floating airport USS Carl Vinson
SAN DIEGO – A native of Brandywine, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson. Petty Officer 2nd Class Asia Stith, a 2008 Frederick Douglas High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy because I […]
WTOP
Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America
Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia to install speed cameras to make school zones safer
It's back-to-school season in the DMV, and more districts in Virginia are using speed cameras to try and make school zones safer. Last week, Fairfax announced they would be adding more cameras, and Wednesday night, Alexandria said they would be following suit. Alexandria has money approved for five cameras and...
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
NBC Washington
Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold
Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
themunchonline.com
340 N. Summit Ave # 4
WELCOME TO STREAMSIDE APARTMENTS IN GAITHERSBURG, MD!. Live close to it all without having to sacrifice the comfort and calm you deserve! Streamside Apartments is settled among the tranquil tree-lined streets of Olde Towne Gaithersburg but is only minutes away from shopping and restaurants at Lakeforest Mall and Rio Washingtonian Center. These spacious apartment homes offer you all the amenities you want to come home to. From the beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms to the open living room and dining area, these apartments were designed with you in mind. Make Streamside your home today!
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
arlingtonconnection.com
New Bike-Ped Bridge Gets Boost with RAISE Funding
Mount Vernon bike trail users may have another Potomac River crossing coming in the form of the Long Bridge Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Long Bridge recently got closer to fruition with a $20 million grant from the $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program the Biden administration recently secured.
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
