ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Griffin
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Largest Gun Makers

Americans bought nearly 20 million guns in 2021, the second highest year on record after 2020, when U.S. gun sales reached 22.8 million, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting. For context, 20 million guns is about six guns for every 100 American citizens. Of course, gun sales are higher in certain areas. […]
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Low Water Levels on Danube Reveal Sunken WW2 German Warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo. The vessels were among...
EUROPE
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence

The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
MILITARY
generalaviationnews.com

Michigan’s Two Hearted Airstrip reopens

Two Hearted Airstrip (6Y5) on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was recently inspected by the state and reopened. The airfield was closed in October 2021 for rehabilitation and maintenance by volunteers with the Recreational Aviation Foundation. Efforts included re-grading, new topsoil, tilling, seeding, mulching, and compacting 800 feet of the airfield.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airventure 2022#Warbirds#German#Messerschmitt#U S Army Air Forces#Oshkosh#Allied
liveandletsfly.com

Review: United Polaris 777-200 Washington – Paris

I was able to try United’s Polaris business class service from Washington Dulles to Paris (777-200) and had a mixed experience. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed us on Facebook or...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Surprise Attacks in Military History

Armchair historians can tell you about the biggest surprise attacks ever and the impacts they had. Some of the greatest traps, ambushes, and shocking assaults have altered history’s trajectory. To identify the biggest surprise attacks in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed sources like History Collection, War History Online, Military History Now, NPR, Historic UK, Historynet, and […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy