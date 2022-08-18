Read full article on original website
Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to force its parent company Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) to immediately stop selling or marketing its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Pfizer-BioNTech submits new COVID booster targeting BA.5 to the FDA for authorization
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted their new COVID-19 booster that targets the omicron subvariant BA.5 to the FDA for emergency use authorization.
