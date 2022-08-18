Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus has modest unemployment rate decline in July
The unemployment rate for Citrus County in July was 4.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier. Citrus tied with Putnam County for the third highest rate in the state. July’s 4.2 percent rate compares to 4.4 percent in June and 6.2 percent in July 2021, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents
Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%. According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: Wound up over diversity discussions
TALLAHASSEE — Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a challenge to the state on Thursday when he blocked part of a controversial law that restricts the way businesses can cover race-related topics when training employees. “If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, then let it...
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
horseandrider.com
42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022
On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices AES fundraiser was a smashing success
On May 5, the Academy of Environmental Sciences, Inc. (the Academy) held its first annual – Friends of the Academy Fundraising Gala. On behalf of our Board of Directors, Principal Ernest Hopper and the teachers and staff of the Academy we want to “thank” the citizens on Citrus County and our many generous sponsors for making this event a smashing success.
cbs12.com
Florida Primary Election voting guide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
villages-news.com
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
African serval, 3 bears rescued, taken to Silver Springs sanctuary
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three bears and an African serval now call Forest Animal Rescue in Silver Springs home. “King” is a mid-sized African serval that was bred in captivity and sold to be a wild pet, according to the sanctuary. The person who bought King was unable to handle him and he began to […]
