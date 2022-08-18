ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows

Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. One, east of Florida, has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
Education
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus has modest unemployment rate decline in July

The unemployment rate for Citrus County in July was 4.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier. Citrus tied with Putnam County for the third highest rate in the state. July’s 4.2 percent rate compares to 4.4 percent in June and 6.2 percent in July 2021, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Alissa Rose

Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents

Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%. According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Weekly roundup: Wound up over diversity discussions

TALLAHASSEE — Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a challenge to the state on Thursday when he blocked part of a controversial law that restricts the way businesses can cover race-related topics when training employees. “If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, then let it...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
horseandrider.com

42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022

On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job

Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices AES fundraiser was a smashing success

On May 5, the Academy of Environmental Sciences, Inc. (the Academy) held its first annual – Friends of the Academy Fundraising Gala. On behalf of our Board of Directors, Principal Ernest Hopper and the teachers and staff of the Academy we want to “thank” the citizens on Citrus County and our many generous sponsors for making this event a smashing success.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida Primary Election voting guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters

To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
FLORIDA STATE

