City leaders in Superior will have to wait a little bit to see next year's budget; in fact they'll need to wait a month. For a variety of reasons and with the guidance of the Mayor and councilors, the Superior City Council voted and approved a change to the city's ordinance that mandated that a budget for the upcoming year be presented at the "first council meeting in September". The change - which was approved by the Superior City Council at their meeting in August 16, will now move that requirement to "the first meeting in October".

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO