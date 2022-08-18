ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal questions delay decision on Gordon zoning change

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board delayed a decision Thursday, Aug. 18, on a proposed zoning change to sort through legal matters that have arisen since the zoning committee recommended approval. Preferred Living LLC, owned by Quinn Musch, sought a change to the zoning ordinance from residential to commercial...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Racial bias audit for Duluth Police Department

BIPOC (black indigenous people of color) community organizers created a petition two years ago to conduct a racial bias audit. The petition received over three thousand signatures. The Crime and Justice Institute will be conducting the racial bias audit, but will evaluate more than racial bias. Jamey Sharp, a team...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes

The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Budget For City Of Superior Delayed For A Month, New Timeline Proposed

City leaders in Superior will have to wait a little bit to see next year's budget; in fact they'll need to wait a month. For a variety of reasons and with the guidance of the Mayor and councilors, the Superior City Council voted and approved a change to the city's ordinance that mandated that a budget for the upcoming year be presented at the "first council meeting in September". The change - which was approved by the Superior City Council at their meeting in August 16, will now move that requirement to "the first meeting in October".
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year

This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
SUPERIOR, WI
perfectduluthday.com

DuluthiLeaks: Pastoret Terrace Rebid Request for Proposals

The Duluth Economic Development Authority has put out its third request for proposals to redevelop the Pastoret Terrace, a building that has been condemned since 2010. Though previous redevelopment proposals were deemed unsatisfactory and the threat of a wrecking ball has long loomed, the building will continue to stand … at least in the short term.
DULUTH, MN
The Associated Press

Leadership Roles Change as ALLETE Positions for Continued Success

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) today announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005656/en/ Nicole Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

New affordable housing is currently underway in Duluth

There is a new affordable housing development currently under construction. The Brewery Creek Terrace housing complex with take the place of the abounded housing building on Fourth Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues East. “There will be several units in this building that are affordable to folks that are on...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things

OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Two Harbor Nurses Picket Outside of the Lake View Hospital

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Healthcare workers and community members took up signs to picket by the Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors to raise awareness of the challenges they face day to day. It was not a strike, but an informational picket. This coming after the Two Harbor nurses, and...
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood

A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Community Action Duluth Receives Grant to Help Pay For Services They Offer

DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth received a large donation today through its new partnership with spectrum’s community center assist initiative. $50,000 were awarded and will be used to support the organization’s job training program. To recognize this, a revitalization event was held at the group’s headquarters...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

See How an Electrified Stretch of Water Keeps Carp out of The Great Lakes

Keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes is such a priority that the US Government actually electrifies a stretch of water to stop the invasive species from entering. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, "The Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) is the only continuous connection between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins and poses the greatest potential risk for the transfer of aquatic nuisance species." This is why an area near Romeoville, Illinois has become ground zero in the war against Bighead carp and Silver carp.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?

Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
DULUTH, MN
