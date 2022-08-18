Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Clark County Board of Supervisors Approves Participation in Fish and Wildlife Program
The Clark County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s participation in a fish and wildlife program. The Board approves sending in the application to the program, which looks to improve the habitat of fish and wildlife in Clark County. The resolution also states that the county will budget and match funds provided by the state for the program.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Public Information Officer Warns of Scam
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -A new scam is targeting Marathon County residents, and Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says they are continuing to get creative to get you to turn over sensitive information. "The person does have some information on them, the scammer does, and they're able to provide the call...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Looking for Residents Interested in Serving as a Commissioner on Utility Commission
The Municipal Code of the City of Marshfield provides that a five-member Utility Commission is elected by the Common Council. The Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Mayor Lois Te Strake is seeking city residents, but others in the area may be considered based on background and qualifications interested in serving as a commissioner on the Utility Commission.
WJFW-TV
Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office is warning people of a phone scam
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam. According to the Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office, the scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff's Office using a first and last name before informing the recipient of the call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford plant employing 170 people to close
Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
947jackfm.com
Multiple Reports of Property Damage in Lincoln County
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A string of property damage complaints have been reported in Lincoln County. Sheriff’s Officers say they received over a dozen reports including damage to mailboxes and street signs. Many of the damaged items appear to have been intentionally hit by a car. Damage was...
947jackfm.com
Head Of Taylor County’s Veterans Service Office Resigns Amid Alleged Threats
MEDFORD, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – – The Taylor County’s Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday’s board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members. Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the...
WEAU-TV 13
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children. It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park. The man says that children on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Elderly Man Dies in ATV Accident in Trempealeau County
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) An elderly man from western Wisconsin has died after the ATV he was driving rolled over and pinned him underneath. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department stated the man went out to check on his hunting land on Wednesday and never returned.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Arrest made in Wausau Spectrum outage
A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau. George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WJFW-TV
Cats strut their stuff at 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club Show
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club show is underway this weekend at the Faith Christian Academy in Wausau. The CWCC is a part of the American Cat Fanciers Association, a mid-western organization with member clubs in states like Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The show includes...
Comments / 0