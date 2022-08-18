Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Vanessa Hudgens Buys $7.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion With Infinity Pool (PHOTOS)
Vanessa Hudgens just bought a $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion equipped with an infinity pool. Featuring panoramic views, her new house is in a familiar area for the actress: It's located right next to the very first home she purchased!. Located in a small, secluded cul-de-sac with tons of privacy,...
Gene LeBell, Inspiration For Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Character, Dies at 89
Actor, stuntman, professional wrestler, and mixed martial artist Gene LeBell died in his sleep earlier this week at the age of 89. While not really a household name, LeBell lived a fascinating life. He was the referee for the famous boxer versus wrestler match between Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki. He got into a notorious altercation with actor Steven Seagal which, according to legend, ended with Seagal unconscious or worse. And he was once tried (although not convicted) on a murder charge. (A related conviction as an accessory to this same murder was later overturned on appeal.)
“Angel Shots” How Your Bartender Could Be Your Guardian Angel
It is not often that you think of a bartender as a lifesaver, let alone an angel. A new TikTok trend has given bartenders a tool in becoming a first responder of sorts. It is called the "angel shot". This is a codeword made up shot that someone who is...
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Her Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died In a ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill announced that her ex-husband Jon Hill died at the age of 33. He was prominently featured in videos on her YouTube channel before their split in addition to his music career under the name The Jon Hill Project. On Friday (Aug. 12), the beauty expert wrote...
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
