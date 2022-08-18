(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's total milk production was down in July compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest milk production report, which stated Wisconsin farmers produced 2.72 billion pounds during the month, which was 0.3 percent lower than last July, but more than the 2.67 billion made in June 2022, which had less days on the calendar.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO