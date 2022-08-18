Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Levels in Wisconsin Retreat
(Terry Bell, WRN) After rising in recent weeks, there’s evidence that the coronavirus in Wisconsin is leveling off again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 17 Wisconsin counties have high coronavirus activity. They’re in mostly more remote parts of northern and western Wisconsin. The majority of Wisconsin counties are experiencing low-to-medium levels.
Wisconsin's Total Milk Production Down in July
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's total milk production was down in July compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest milk production report, which stated Wisconsin farmers produced 2.72 billion pounds during the month, which was 0.3 percent lower than last July, but more than the 2.67 billion made in June 2022, which had less days on the calendar.
Some Wisconsin Fields Get Much Needed Rain
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The rain could not have come at a better time for some very dry farm fields across Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the state's agriculture department said in Monday's weekly crop report that most of the precipitation fell across portions of northeastern Wisconsin, improving conditions for corn and soybeans there.
DNR Discusses Common Problems Involving ATV/UTV Riders
More than 1,000 miles of ATV/UTV trails were patrolled by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and county sheriffs’ deputies during the ATV-UTV Think Smart Before You Start campaign. The campaign happened July 29-31 and ended with no fatal crashes. The campaign began in 2021 to curb risky...
New Report Details State Efforts to Address PFAs Contamination
(Bob Hague, WRN) A newly released report details steps the state is taking to address PFAs contamination. The report released last week by the Wisconsin PFAs Action Council contains eight areas where the state has taken action in response to contamination by the so called “forever chemicals.” There is now a voluntary municipal drinking water system sampling program in which more than 125 systems have participated.
