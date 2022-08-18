Read full article on original website
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 23, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Your top local stories for Tuesday,...
Crews work to restore widespread outage on Maui as thousands without power
Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police...
The Japanese wedding industry in Hawaii used to be booming. Now, it's slow to make a comeback
A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said. The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs...
Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new EPA investigation found numerous problems with the military’s water distribution system for 93,000 people around Pearl Harbor, issues that may violate federal and state regulations. Investigators found particles floating on the water at a Halawa shaft infiltration tunnel. Photos also showed rusty water tanks,...
Stable trade wind conditions hold into Sunday
Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather -...
Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades
Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
What's Trending: The Mullet Champion
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Lighter trades, more showers on the way
Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
High surf advisory posted for south shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the south-facing shores of all islands. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming south swell was a few feet higher than previously forecast. Surf of 7 to 10 feet will be possible on south...
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands.
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits
Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii celebrates 68 years of supporting local businesses
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act
State Interagency Council hosts resource fair to connect with immigrants, refugees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is hosting an Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair on Saturday. Partnered with Trust for Public Land, the two organizations are working to provide vital resources to immigrant and refugee communities as well as showcase Hawaii’s diverse cultures through art and performances.
Event aims to support parents cope with back-to-school stress
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a parent and stressed about your kids getting back to school — two educators want to help. They’re hosting a free event in Waimalu next Sunday to teach parents how to prepare their children for success, while offering mental health support to each other.
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
