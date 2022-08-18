ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews work to restore widespread outage on Maui as thousands without power

Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new EPA investigation found numerous problems with the military’s water distribution system for 93,000 people around Pearl Harbor, issues that may violate federal and state regulations. Investigators found particles floating on the water at a Halawa shaft infiltration tunnel. Photos also showed rusty water tanks,...
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stable trade wind conditions hold into Sunday

Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather -...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades

Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Mullet Champion

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades, more showers on the way

Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

High surf advisory posted for south shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the south-facing shores of all islands. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming south swell was a few feet higher than previously forecast. Surf of 7 to 10 feet will be possible on south...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii celebrates 68 years of supporting local businesses

Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act

So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Interagency Council hosts resource fair to connect with immigrants, refugees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is hosting an Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair on Saturday. Partnered with Trust for Public Land, the two organizations are working to provide vital resources to immigrant and refugee communities as well as showcase Hawaii’s diverse cultures through art and performances.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Event aims to support parents cope with back-to-school stress

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a parent and stressed about your kids getting back to school — two educators want to help. They’re hosting a free event in Waimalu next Sunday to teach parents how to prepare their children for success, while offering mental health support to each other.
WAIMALU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.

