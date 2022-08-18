Read full article on original website
STILLWATER, Okla. — On Tuesday, 247Sports released its annual 'Freaks List,' which highlights the prospects in the 2023 class that demand your attention throughout the course of the high school season. Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald was included on the list as the No. 23 "freak" in the class.
