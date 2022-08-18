ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale

If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
K2 Radio

There’s NO DOUBT Wyoming Bull Elk Are Better Than Others

If you love the outdoors and watching wildlife like elk, wait until you see this video from wildlife photographer Steve Mattheis. It's getting to be the time of the year when boy elk start looking for a girl elk to start making elk babies. Even though many of the bull elk still have velvet on their antlers, they are mostly fully grown and will start peeling off the velvet soon.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Aug. 25-27, 2022

The prep volleyball season in Wyoming debuts this weekend with several matches and tournaments around the state. Wyoming high school teams will take part in big tournaments at Cheyenne, Cokeville, Cowley, Douglas, Lingle, and Riverton. The schedule for Week 1 is below. All schedules are subject to change. For any...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming teacher presented $2,500 Educator of the Year award

Andrea Cooley, a 4th grade teacher at West Side Elementary in Worland, Wyoming, was selected as the Educator of the Year, according to a press release from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom. Cooley was recognized at the 2022 Wyoming Agriculture Hall Of Fame Picnic on August 17, 2022, by Senator...
WORLAND, WY
K2 Radio

Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Fall Colors#Cowboy#Doughnut#Vedauwoo#Wyoming Fall#Catch Fall Color
K2 Radio

Gas prices keep dropping in Wyoming

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

[PHOTOS] Crazy Animals You Can Own as Pets in Wyoming:

Every child should grow up with a pet. Pets teach amazing lessons you cannot learn anywhere else. They teach you responsibility, consequences, patience, love, and loss. Many people later in life, identify with one animal or another. We have all met; or are unapologetically, dog/cat people. What about the kids who grew up with fish, ferrets, lizards, and even bugs? They grew up and taught their kids it’s cool to be weird.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
K2 Radio

Does Seeing ‘Ferocious’ Pack Of Wyoming Puppies Make You Happy?

If you're ever in a bad mood, there's one thing that will bring almost everyone out of the mood. I've seen people in tears because a pup licked their hand, and hold on if they pick the puppy up. Some people will actually lose their minds. Tears, giggles, laughter and all around happiness. I've seen people cross a street just for the off chance they will be able to interact with a dog.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule

Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities have not released the child's name. Health officials believe the child became infected Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha. It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that is almost always fatal. Health officials say a Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake.
K2 Radio

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
MICHIGAN STATE
K2 Radio

Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights

While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy