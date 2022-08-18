Read full article on original website
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
