The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus: Jenelle Evans Is Ready to Show the World What a Good Person She Is!
There’s a new Teen Mom series in the works. Or perhaps we should say the old Teen Mom shows have been stripped for parts, and producers have repackaged the pieces into something they’re gonna try and pass off as new. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: ENGAGED!!!
After a whirlwind romance and months of speculation, it’s finally official …. The couple seems to be moving quickly — it was just last September when she was first linked to Jaylan. But moving quickly isn’t anything new for these two!. In April, just about six months...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
The Hollywood Gossip
Is Yvette Arellano Still With Cheater Mohamed Abdelhamed?
Even though the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 focused upon Yve and Mohamed, they didn’t cover everything. The special filmed in June, more than a month before Mohamed Abdelhamed’s cheating texts leaked. The Tell All did include a tiny blurb at the end, sharing...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jill Duggar Undergoes Surgery, Was in "Horrible Pain" Weeks After Giving Birth
Jill Duggar is on the mend. But she’s seen much better days as well. The former reality star, who welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard just six weeks ago, told followers over the weekend that she’s recuperating after an emergent medical procedure. She went into significant...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Tries to Give Marriage Advice to Some Guy Who Cheated, Fails Miserably
How could he be, considering one spouse walked away from her relationship with the TLC personality in November and another spends most of her time on social media emphasizing how she doesn’t need a man?. And yet:. Kody Brown is also on Cameo, charging $100 to send strangers a...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jibri Bell Announces Which Couples Are Doomed on the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 (Recap)
After the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 1, we knew that Part 2 would have even more in store. Jibri was fighting with everyone last time. He did not back down on Part 2, either. Jibri offered his forecast on which couples will make it and which...
"House Of The Dragon" Showrunners Had "As Many Women As Possible" Watch The Traumatic Birthing Scene Before Airing It
The premiere episode of House of the Dragon explored the different struggles women and men face, as well as the woman's right to choose, all in a devastating birthing scene.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Pitied by Castmates Over Losing Custody
Last month, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. This is not her first loss in court. That’s a bit of an understatement, actually. Despite Amber’s criminal history and personal struggles, some of her castmates felt surprised. In fact, some expressed astonishment, even sorrow. Do they see a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Scott Disick Crashes Lamborghini, Appears to Have Been Speeding
Good Lord, Scott Disick is lucky to be alive. The veteran reality star was involved in a car crash on Sunday, according to a police statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, while driving near Calabasas around 2:30 p.m. Behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV, Disick reportedly flipped the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger
The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode. The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household. Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest. Michael chose Taylor,...
