The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: ENGAGED!!!

After a whirlwind romance and months of speculation, it’s finally official …. The couple seems to be moving quickly — it was just last September when she was first linked to Jaylan. But moving quickly isn’t anything new for these two!. In April, just about six months...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Yvette Arellano Still With Cheater Mohamed Abdelhamed?

Even though the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 focused upon Yve and Mohamed, they didn’t cover everything. The special filmed in June, more than a month before Mohamed Abdelhamed’s cheating texts leaked. The Tell All did include a tiny blurb at the end, sharing...
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood Pitied by Castmates Over Losing Custody

Last month, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. This is not her first loss in court. That’s a bit of an understatement, actually. Despite Amber’s criminal history and personal struggles, some of her castmates felt surprised. In fact, some expressed astonishment, even sorrow. Do they see a...
The Hollywood Gossip

Scott Disick Crashes Lamborghini, Appears to Have Been Speeding

Good Lord, Scott Disick is lucky to be alive. The veteran reality star was involved in a car crash on Sunday, according to a police statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, while driving near Calabasas around 2:30 p.m. Behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV, Disick reportedly flipped the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger

The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode. The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household. Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest. Michael chose Taylor,...
