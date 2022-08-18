No MM didn’t win anything accept more disapproval and disrespect from the masses. The Sussexes purposely missed the bus provided to minor royals so they could show up separately, and even that back fired… they were booed and their attempt to sit at a closer, front location at the church, was thwarted by the usher who promptly told them- they had assigned seating and that was where they were sitting! They also threw a bday party for their daughter and most of the royals had previous engagements associated w the Jubilee- so they didn’t attend- all butt hurt- Harry and his wife left the celebration early.
That because she doesn’t have class, or intelligence to be classy! Her mind works like a criminal, and she knows how to get away with it!
Harry & Meghan were seated when Kate and William walked past them and it was clearly seen that Meghan used her big hat to turn her head away from them both. It was after Kate was seated that she mouthed the word WowProbably in response to that snub
