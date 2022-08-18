Read full article on original website
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
247Sports
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
foxla.com
UCLA women's basketball team signs 10-year-old
LOS ANGELES - Being on the basketball court where the UCLA women's team practices didn't seem that unusual. I've been on basketball courts before, but when 10-year-old Brandi Monroy walked in, it was like a spotlight suddenly shined on her. The next 45 minutes or so were inspiring. The women's...
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week
In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
Dodger Insider
Freeman pays his high school back by paying it forward
Freddie Freeman said if one day he made it, he was going to do something for his alma mater. Around this time next year, El Modena High School in Orange will have a revamped baseball facility that includes a new clubhouse, thanks in large part to a donation by Freeman to the program.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 19
It’s the first big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates of the games on our scoreboard, then game coverage later tonight and through the weekend. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter with your scores:...
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
scenicstates.com
10 Largest Convention Centers in the US
Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
dailybruin.com
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters
This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
onscene.tv
Large Fight Prompts Massive Police Presence at High School Football Game | Simi Valley
08.19.2022 | 9:00 PM | SIMI VALLEY – Simi Valley Police Officers responded to a help call from a School Resource Officer at Simi Valley High School due to a large fight in progress at a football game. Responding officers with the assistance of LAPD Air Support saturated the...
kvta.com
Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium
Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
SoCal on Monday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms later this week
Southern California on Monday will be mostly warm as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts later in the week.
luxury-houses.net
This $29.995 Million Architectural Home in Los Angeles with 2 Pools on Different Levels is An Entertainers Paradise
The Home in Los Angeles, a new Bel Air hillside estate envisioned by Bowery Design Group captures magnificent, far-reaching city and ocean views is now available for sale. This home located at 1035 Stradella Rd, Los Angeles, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mauricio Umansky (Phone: 424-230-3701) at The Agency & Tomer Fridman at (Phone: 310-919-1038) Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Angeles.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
