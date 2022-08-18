Read full article on original website
Circus Vazquez Comes To NY and NJ
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Circus Vazquez, one of the premier and longest-running circuses in the United States, will bring its distinctive climate-controlled big top tent to five locations in New Jersey, Long Island and New York City this fall. The show will start in Paramus, NJ (September 9 – 26), before moving to Woodbridge, NJ (September 30 – October 10), Huntington Station, NY (October 14 – 24), Bronx, NY (October 28 – November 14) and finally concluding their 2022 tour in Queens, NY (November 18 – December 12). See unforgettable one-of-a-kind performances by an international all-human cast of circus superstars in this exciting all-new show. Tickets are on sale now.
Port Newark and the Origins of Container Shipping
Container shipping is a vital part of the global economy. Goods from all around the world, from vegetables to automobiles, are placed in large metal containers which are transported across the ocean in ships, then loaded onto tractor-trailers and railroad flatbeds. But when and where did this world-changing invention get started?
PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch and O.A.R.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- The PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch with O.A.R. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour is the first time the two have shared a tour together. Showtime is 7:00pm. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan...
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn Hosting Fall Fest
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022. This free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10:00am – 6:00pm, rain or shine. The Fall Fest community celebration will offer games, family activities, delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
Vivid Stage Offers Many Pass Options for the 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.
Two River Theater presents Little Shakes: Big Celebration, A Fundraiser for Youth Education Program
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater invites the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS’s Here’s The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River’s 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A onstage with special guests and a fun and lively post-show reception after-party in Two River Theater’s lobby.
SOPAC's Laughs In The Loft for September
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- What’s so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time. So what's better than including a funny local teacher in the lineup? Don’t miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage. Joining her on stage will be Sergio Chicon, Matthew Broussard, Aaron Kominos-Smith and host Joe Larson.
PHOTOS from "Chess" at Surflight Theatre
(BEACH HAVEN, NJ) -- Surflight Theatre, New Jersey’s “Broadway at the Beach,” is presenting a reimagined Chess this August. Using the English version of the script and score, this musical set during the Cold-War involves a politically heated chess tournament between two grandmasters: an American and a Soviet. Performances run from August 23rd through September 4th. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Thousands Joined Mayor Baraka in 13-Mile "Citywide Peace Walk"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 20, 2022, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka led a 13-mile “Citywide Peace Walk” through all five of the city’s wards to urge an end to gun violence in Newark and across the county. He was joined by Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Jeffrey L. Matthews; State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz; Assemblywoman Shanique Speight; Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker; Essex County Commissioner President Wayne Richardson; and Newark Municipal Councilmembers.
America LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
There’s a free wind blowing off the ocean this August 6, 2022 evening as an enthusiastic crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ readies itself for a nostalgic evening of music from the top ’70s folk-rock band, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell — along...
Ronald G. Rios issues statement regarding the passing of Dorothy K. Power
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Dorothy K. Power, Chair of the Middlesex College Board of Trustees, died on Sunday, August 21 at the age of 90. She was appointed by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1998 and served as the Chairman of the Middlesex County College Board of Trustees since 1998. She is a past Middlesex County Freeholder, and served as a Manager for AT&T and Bellcore. Dot pioneered the establishment of the Middlesex County Commission on the Status of Women.
Michael Bourne, WBGO Host for 37 Years, Has Died at 75
Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday, August 21, as confirmed by family member Elizabeth Dicker. He was 75 years old. Michael Bourne was a presence on the air at WBGO between the end of 1984 and the start of 2022, when he retired from full time hosting duty. He was the host of the Singers Unlimited podcast by WBGO Studios. Previously, he hosted the popular Singers Unlimited (1985-2022) show on WBGO. He also hosted the equally as popular Blues Break for several years. Michael was a senior contributor to DownBeat, writing for the magazine since 1969. Bourne earned a PhD in Theatre from Indiana University -- which came in handy with his role as a theatre critic for the WBGO Journal.
Mayor Baraka and Queen Latifah to Host "24 Hours of Peace"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Newark native and entertainment legend Queen Latifah will host the Annual #24HrsOfPeace, from Friday, September 2 at 6:00pm to Saturday, September 3 at 6:00pm on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets. The 24 Hours of Peace event uses the Hip Hop...
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents Scott Molnar's "Pastel Interpretations"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Enjoy pastel landscapes of local sites that you might already know. New Jersey artist Scott Molnar’s exhibit, “Pastel Interpretations of Ocean County,” will be on display throughout the month of September at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch. Molnar’s pastels, enhanced by watercolor underpainting, will occupy the Library’s McConnell Gallery. He says his formal training has all been through classes and workshops in the Pine Shores Art Association, Manahawkin, where he is a member.
Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
PHOTOS from an Epic Reggae Night at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 21, 2022, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) hosted a night of reggae legends. The lineup included UB40, the Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, reggae-fusion vocalist Maxi Priest, and the American band Big Mountain. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. UB40...
First Public Reading of "Free Palestine" by Gary Morgenstein to take place in Bradley Beach
(BRADLEY BEACH, NJ) -- The first public reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein’s explosive new play Free Palestine - a probe into issues torn from the front-pages of newspapers: academic freedom, political correctness, free speech, and the perils of parenting, all triggered by the firing of a Jewish teacher of Israeli-Palestinian studies for not being “balanced enough”—will premiere at Congregation Agudath Achim, 301 McCabe Avenue in Bradley Beach, on Sunday, September 4 at 7:00pm.
Union County Fall Concert features Max Weinberg, The Smithereens, and Ray Andersen's Bowie Tribute
(CLARK, NJ) -- Union County presents a Fall Concert headlined by Max Weinberg on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend. The concert also features The Smithereens. Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond opens the night. Residents should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Haunt O'Ween NJ to take place at Bell Works
(HOLMDEL, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- The Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced their groundbreaking one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Haunt O' Ween NJ will land in New Jersey this Halloween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30th - October 31st, 2022 at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. in Holmdel, New Jersey.
