CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend of summer for Chicago Public Schools students.Saint Sabina Church hosted a block party to get kids ready. The church set up bouncy houses and games, and served food for 1,000 people.Kids were also treated to free haircuts and a book bag giveaway."I just think this is a great, great thing. It's peaceful. You know, the kids are having fun. What's better than that?" youth mentor Joseph Saunders said.Father Michael Pfleger said kids were doing what they're supposed to: laughing, playing, and having fun.Classes begin for CPS students on Monday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO