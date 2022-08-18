It's gaining more and more popularity. The expression of art and symbolism using one's body as a canvas. Tattoos. You look around Abilene and you see plenty. In fact, I admired a cross on a gentlemen's arm the other day at the grocery store. It absolutely amazes me how detailed and in-depth the artists can get. Beautiful and almost life-like. With the gaining popularity of this art form, it's a fair question to ask not if you have any tattoos, but how many?

ABILENE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO