HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Ranger Rider Spring-Summer 2022: Continuing the LegacyHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Keep Up With All of the Abilene Area High School Football Scores Here
Here in Texas, there's nothing more exciting than high school football, but we know it's tough to keep up with all the scores - so we're doing the work for you all season long. So just bookmark this page and keep coming back to keep up to date with the...
Join the Team: Positions Now Open at the Abilene Police Department
If you're like me you may have spent a little too much this summer. After all, it's easy to do. There are vacations, extra activities for the kiddos, summer camps, and road trips and that's just the beginning. Then back to school happens with all the clothes and supplies. Some relief would really be nice.
Do You Recognize These 10 Famous Abilene Christian University Alumni?
There are many reasons that attract folks to Abilene. Jobs, Dyess Air Force Base, the people, the nightlife, I could go on and on. Abilene has definitely grown since I've lived here last. New businesses and stores, even new districts in town. But what about the universities in Abilene? Are...
Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s
You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
Get Your Munch On at These Top 10 Abilene Restaurants According to Trip Advisor
For me, it started at an early age. It's not that mom or dad wasn't a good cook, they absolutely were. Mom could fry chicken with the best of them. Dad could cook a gourmet breakfast on a Sunday morning like nobody's business. However, we absolutely loved going out to eat as a family. I mean a lot.
Erase Kid Cancer Is an Acoustic Concert Series Coming to Downtown Abilene
When I first found out about this awesome event taking place right here in our city I was blown away. I immediately wanted to jump right in and help out. It's about helping children with cancer right here in the Lone Star State. The event is called "Erase Kid Cancer"...
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
Need Extra Cash? These 5 Abilene Stores Buy Gold and Silver
I get it. It seems like everything is so expensive nowadays. The struggle is definitely real. Especially this time of year. If you're like me, you may have spent a little too much on those summer activities. Now that it's back to school with clothes and supplies. The cost builds up.
Abilene’s Paramount Theater Has a Rich History Behind It
If you grew up in Abilene and or went to school in Abilene there's a good chance that you've been to the historic Paramount Theatre at 352 Cypress in downtown Abilene. The first thing that catches everyone's eyes is when the lights go down the stars come out on the ceiling.
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
Love and Care Ministries is Spreading the Love to Anson
Love and Care Ministries began as a calling from God for two men that were friends and heard the call to service. The men are Mark Hewit and Terry Davis. The two began their first mission on Sunday, January 1st, 1995 in the back of a pickup truck serving meals to the homeless of Abilene.
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival
Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
Thinking About Getting Some Ink? Check Out These 13 Abilene Tattoo Parlors
It's gaining more and more popularity. The expression of art and symbolism using one's body as a canvas. Tattoos. You look around Abilene and you see plenty. In fact, I admired a cross on a gentlemen's arm the other day at the grocery store. It absolutely amazes me how detailed and in-depth the artists can get. Beautiful and almost life-like. With the gaining popularity of this art form, it's a fair question to ask not if you have any tattoos, but how many?
Grammy Award Winning Rodney Crowell Brings His Word for Word Tour to Abilene
Rodney Crowell country and pop-music industry singer-songwriter is coming to Abilene. Rodney managed to score five number one hit songs on the Hot 100 Billboard Charts. Ironically it was all from one album he recorded in 1988 titled "Diamonds And Dirt." Crowell wrote all the songs and produced the album himself.
This Years Rock and Roar Was Welcomed With the Birth of a Baby Giraffe
The Abilene Zoo staff has been preparing for this day for months, and it's not that day but rather this day and they both happened on the same day. Needless to say, the Abilene Zoo Staff was very busy. You're probably wondering, what is he talking about? First off the...
Abilene’s Ariel Hutchins Releases New Video for “Stuck” and It’s Incredible
One of the Abilene area's hidden gems is Ariel Hutchins, but she won't be "hidden" much longer after you hear this new tune. Ariel has been making a name for herself in the Texas Country world with songs like "The Cowboy He Will Be" and "Wine Won't Work". She also teamed up with our own Mark Powell for a duet called "Tequila for Two".
The Haunting Tale of the Hangman’s Bridge in Jones County
Who would ever think that a bridge out in the middle of nowhere West Texas would make the hair on the back of my neck stand straight up? This Hangman's Bridge just outside of Anson did just that, even the air that flows beneath the bridge is even creepier. When...
