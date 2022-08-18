ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s

You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Need Extra Cash? These 5 Abilene Stores Buy Gold and Silver

I get it. It seems like everything is so expensive nowadays. The struggle is definitely real. Especially this time of year. If you're like me, you may have spent a little too much on those summer activities. Now that it's back to school with clothes and supplies. The cost builds up.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Love and Care Ministries is Spreading the Love to Anson

Love and Care Ministries began as a calling from God for two men that were friends and heard the call to service. The men are Mark Hewit and Terry Davis. The two began their first mission on Sunday, January 1st, 1995 in the back of a pickup truck serving meals to the homeless of Abilene.
ANSON, TX
KEAN 105

Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival

Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
KEAN 105

Thinking About Getting Some Ink? Check Out These 13 Abilene Tattoo Parlors

It's gaining more and more popularity. The expression of art and symbolism using one's body as a canvas. Tattoos. You look around Abilene and you see plenty. In fact, I admired a cross on a gentlemen's arm the other day at the grocery store. It absolutely amazes me how detailed and in-depth the artists can get. Beautiful and almost life-like. With the gaining popularity of this art form, it's a fair question to ask not if you have any tattoos, but how many?
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

