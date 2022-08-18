Read full article on original website
tncontentexchange.com
Gospel Night at Busch Stadium set for August 27
Along with an important showdown featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and defending world champion Atlanta Brave, fans can celebrate Gospel Day at Busch Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022. The Butler Group and Gospel Music Hall of Fame Missouri are partnering with the St. Cardinals spirited day...
FOX2now.com
Grab your bestie and head to the Festival of Nations
ST. LOUIS – Monday we highlight just one of the things you will find at the Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park this weekend. We introduce you to an Afghan food vendor. See why this gentleman loves to share his country’s food and culture. You won’t want to miss all the food, dancing and seeing the variety of cultures we have in our area.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
wetheitalians.com
St Louis Italian summer festival: Ferragosto 2022
5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners
ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
timesnewspapers.com
St. Agnes Home Provides Assisted Living Alongside Vibrant Catholic Culture
Founded by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, St. Agnes Home is a licensed, intermediate care, assisted living home. Located at 10341 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, St. Agnes Home provides a place for the elderly under the loving and gentle care of the Carmelite Sisters and their dedicated staff. St. Agnes provides this care in peace and comfort, under the same roof as the blessed sacrament. When seniors choose St. Agnes Home, they become part of the Carmelite family.
laduenews.com
Students at Washington University in St. Louis design adaptive clothing for local youth with functional needs
Shelei Pan will never forget the beaming smile on Anna Bloom’s face as she appeared on the runway in her “dream dress.”. It was one of many memorable moments for Pan, a student entering her junior year at Washington University in St. Louis, as she launched Made to Model in the spring at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ annual fashion show. The project teamed Wash U students from the Sam Fox School and metro area young people with disabilities to create clothes that fit both their personalities and their functional needs.
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I...
The book was supposedly written by Mark Twain’s ghost 100 years ago
Emily Grant Hutchings was a St. Louis journalist in the 1900s. She was known as a renowned writer at the time; until her book "Jap Herron".
St. Louis funeral home to hold service for Vietnam veteran without family
A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.
KMOV
Warning for parents: Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Urban League distributing food and supplies for flood victims in the St. Louis area
The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
photonews247.com
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
