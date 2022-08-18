ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tncontentexchange.com

Gospel Night at Busch Stadium set for August 27

Along with an important showdown featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and defending world champion Atlanta Brave, fans can celebrate Gospel Day at Busch Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022. The Butler Group and Gospel Music Hall of Fame Missouri are partnering with the St. Cardinals spirited day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Grab your bestie and head to the Festival of Nations

ST. LOUIS – Monday we highlight just one of the things you will find at the Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park this weekend. We introduce you to an Afghan food vendor. See why this gentleman loves to share his country’s food and culture. You won’t want to miss all the food, dancing and seeing the variety of cultures we have in our area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wetheitalians.com

St Louis Italian summer festival: ​Ferragosto 2022

5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Repertory Theatre#Performing Arts#Creative Arts#Shakespeare#Musical Theater#Loretto Hilton Center#Webster University
FOX2Now

Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners

ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

St. Agnes Home Provides Assisted Living Alongside Vibrant Catholic Culture

Founded by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, St. Agnes Home is a licensed, intermediate care, assisted living home. Located at 10341 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, St. Agnes Home provides a place for the elderly under the loving and gentle care of the Carmelite Sisters and their dedicated staff. St. Agnes provides this care in peace and comfort, under the same roof as the blessed sacrament. When seniors choose St. Agnes Home, they become part of the Carmelite family.
KIRKWOOD, MO
laduenews.com

Students at Washington University in St. Louis design adaptive clothing for local youth with functional needs

Shelei Pan will never forget the beaming smile on Anna Bloom’s face as she appeared on the runway in her “dream dress.”. It was one of many memorable moments for Pan, a student entering her junior year at Washington University in St. Louis, as she launched Made to Model in the spring at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ annual fashion show. The project teamed Wash U students from the Sam Fox School and metro area young people with disabilities to create clothes that fit both their personalities and their functional needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy