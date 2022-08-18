GeForce Now gains support for 1440p streaming at 120 FPS on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome

What you need to know

NVIDIA's GeForce Now can stream games in 1440p at 120 FPS through Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome following a recent update.

To use those settings, you'll need to be a GeForce Now RTX 3080 member, which costs $19.99 per month.

GeForce Now is one of the best ways to play the best PC games without having to purchase or build a powerful gaming PC. The service allows you to stream games through a browser, such as Edge or Chrome, while a server in the distance takes care of the heavy lifting. It features over 1,300 titles, and it just received a major update.

Now, when you're looking to optimize NVIDIA GeForce Now you have a few more options for resolution and frame rate. The game streaming service supports up to 1440p resolution at 120 frames per second following its recent update. Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are the only browsers to support the raised resolution and frame rate limits, though that could change in the future. Mozilla Firefox supports streaming content at 120 FPS but is not mentioned in NVIDIA's blog post about the update to GeForce Now.

To take advantage of the new options, you have to be a GeForce Now RTX 3080 member. Those that have signed up can go to play.geforcenow.com , select their preferred resolution and frame rate, and start gaming.

A GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership costs $19.99 per month. More affordable plans are available, including a free option, but they do not support 1440p gaming at 120 FPS.

NVIDIA's offering isn't the only game streaming service in town. Microsoft has Xbox Cloud Gaming , and Google has Stadia. NVIDIA GeForce Now stands out for its range of titles and its ever-expanding library. Support for 1440p gaming at 120 FPS through browsers is also a plus, especially compared to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is capped at 1080p on the web.

