SheKnows
Who Really Killed Young & Restless’ Ashland? The Answer Isn’t the One That You’re Probably Thinking
This wasn’t manslaughter, murder or an accident. It was character assassination. From the beginning, viewers probably sensed that something wasn’t quite right about The Young and the Restless‘ Ashland Locke. They’d been told for months that he was a ferocious man who was notorious for destroying his rivals. Frankly, we got chills as we anticipated the way he — and original portrayer Richard Burgi — would shake up Genoa City.
SheKnows
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’
Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?
Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: The Next Challenge Brooke and Ridge Face May Be Too Great for ‘Destiny’ to Overcome
“Bridge’s” days will be numbered if they end up on opposite sides of this divisive issue. Brooke Logan’s “destiny” has won out against almost impossible odds in the past, but it’s going to be tested like never before when lines are drawn and sides are taken in a family drama that’s about to unfold… and no, we’re not talking about the aftermath of “the kiss.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Ashland Alive? The Tried-and-True Twist That Could Save One Character and Set Up the Ultimate Scheme Team
Does anyone else feel like The Young and the Restless really missed out on an opportunity with Diane and Ashland? Whenever we saw the two of them together, they just fit so well. They understood each other, they connected over their shady pasts and they bonded over their separations from their sons and their family difficulties.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartstopper: The Opening Devon Could Take to Tear Abby and Chance’s Family Apart
A few months back, The Young & the Restless seemed about to set us up for the mother (or is it father?) of all custody battles as Devon realized he wanted in on little Dominic’s life, only for Abby to balk. Fans picked sides, the tension between mother, bio-father and adoptive father grew and… then they all decided to be one big, happy family and share custody, despite the fact that Devon had originally agreed to be more of a hands-off donor.
SheKnows
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
SheKnows
General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’
She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
SheKnows
Young & Restless: Adam Demolishes Chance’s Master Plan?!? Plus, Diane’s L.A. Secret
Young & Restless is ramping up with some new plots, but how invested viewers are in whether Adam retakes the Newman CEO seat, Johnny learns Connor’s his brother, or Jack falls for Diane again, remains to be seen. High stakes, big scandals, immersive romance… all are needed, and all are virtually non-existent. Thoughts on the week:
People
Twins Who Married Twins and Gave Birth to Genetic Siblings Say Their 'Quaternary Marriage' Is 'Magical'
On a recent summer evening, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers had a realization as they drove up the road leading to the Virginia manor they share with their identical twin husbands and two young sons: "We did it!" Approaching the father-son pairs waiting for them on the...
SheKnows
Ridge Floors Brooke With a Confession: ‘Taylor and I Kissed’
At Forrester Creations, Steffy fumes to Ridge that the Logans have taken enough from them. It’s time to fight for their family, which means Ridge reuniting with Taylor and Thomas fighting for Douglas. Taylor can appreciate her sense of urgency, especially after all she’s been through but… Steffy cuts her off and they bicker. Thomas sides with Steffy. Taylor shares a close moment with Ridge as she assures, “I’ve got this,” and then leaves with Steffy. Thomas knows he’s putting his father in a difficult position by wanting Douglas with him. He wants the boy to have a wonderful family as he has at Hope’s, except with the Forresters, which is why he’s going to ask if he can move in with Douglas at Eric’s. “In the Forrester home.” Ridge smiles.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s New Addition Could Lead Deacon to an Arrested Development
Trouble has a way of finding Deacon and if he doesn’t watch his step, he could be headed right back to where he came from — back in the slammer. In fact, next week he will be getting a visit from someone who could very well hold the fate of his future in his hands.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Making Us Dizzy as a Key Character Is Re-Recast — or Would That Just Be Un-Recast?
Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are going to see daytime’s revolving door swing open — and shut — once again. Back in June, we reported that Remington Evans had stepped in as Liam and Steffy’s daughter Kelly for Sophia Paras McKinlay and now the latter will be back on our screens.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: The ‘Deadly’ Twist That Spells Disaster for ‘Sprina’
If it’s always darkest before the dawn, then dawn must be awfully close!. Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for embattled General Hospital heroine Trina, they do. The week of August 1, a confrontation between Ava and Esme “has some deadly consequences,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells Soap Opera Digest. And those consequences won’t just impact Wyndemere’s residents, either; they’ll also affect Trina and her trial. But how?
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Robert Newman Confirms His Exit as Ashland… But ‘Maybe I’ll See You Again One Day’
The end has come for Ashland Locke. Portrayer Robert Newman confirmed that his character has in fact met his fate — at the hands of Nick — and the scenes from the Monday, July 25, episode were his last. Newman took to Twitter to post a video to...
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
