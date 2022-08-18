Read full article on original website
Report: Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing During His 10-Day Absence
Tom Brady was away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about 10 days. Leaving your team behind during the preseason is rare, especially from a franchise quarterback. But it turns out it was for a pretty good reason. According to Pro Football Network, Tom Brady went on a family vacation...
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday
We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision
The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
NFL Reportedly Makes Official Discipline Decision On Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants first-rounder and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the team's preseason game Sunday night. It happened when he was met by a Bengals offensive player who went for a low block. Ever since, there have been plenty of...
Tom Brady Reportedly Makes Official Decision On When He'll Return To Practice
Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for almost two weeks. A recent report suggests he took his family on vacation to the Bahamas. So when will he be returning to Tampa Bay? It looks like today is the day. Tom Brady reportedly is in the Buccaneers'...
Working Overtime: How to Fix the NFL's Persistent Problem
For 60 minutes in the AFC divisional playoff game, Josh Allen was nearly flawless. The Buffalo Bills quarterback threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran for 68 yards, too. He led the Bills to 36 points, including 15 in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs every step of the way.
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver, Former College Football Star This Monday
The Buffalo Bills are making a couple of significant roster cuts this Monday afternoon. That includes the release of a veteran wide receiver and former college football star. The Bills announced they are releasing Tavon Austin. Tavon Austin was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams back in...
Buccaneers Are Reportedly Placing 2 Players On Season-Ending Injured Reserve
Tampa Bay's injury luck is not very good ahead of the 2022 season. This Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced they are placing two players on the season-ending injured reserve. One of those players is linebacker Cam Gill. The other is offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. Both Cam Gill and Aaron Stinnie...
Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer
A Los Angeles Chargers offense, stacked with elite talent, has another weapon fantasy football managers need to pay attention to in 2022. Los Angeles, who averaged the fourth most total yards per game (390.2) and the fifth most points per game (27.9), appear more potent this season. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for the second most passing yards (5,014) behind only Tom Brady, has dynamic playmakers in Keenan Allen, Mike Wiliams and Austin Ekeler.
Arizona Cardinals Are Trading For A Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman This Monday
The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills have agreed to a trade this Monday afternoon. The Cardinals are acquiring an offensive lineman while the Bills are bolstering their draft picks. The Bills are trading offensive guard Cody Allen to the Cardinals. In exchange, Buffalo is getting a fifth-round pick in the...
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury
The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
The Best Fantasy Football Sites in 2022
Nearly 75 million are expected to play fantasy football during the 2022 NFL season and all of those people have plenty of options of where to host their fantasy leagues. There are the traditional commissioner sites like Yahoo Sports or CBS and also some relatively new places like Sleeper. Picking which site to host your league is all about what you and your fantasy league are looking for; custom scoring, big payouts, great mobile APP, and easy-to-use software, there's a fantasy football site that fits whatever needs you are looking for.
Money Talks: Name, Image and Likeness Raises the Stakes for Players and Schools Alike
As the football world focused its attention on the NFL Draft in late April, a headline-stealing report emerged: New USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were testing the limits of college football's new name, image and likeness policy, attempting to lure reigning Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers into the transfer portal and on to SoCal via a reportedly massive NIL enticement.
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Sunday, Aug. 21)
It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Sunday, Aug. 21. All three games will be broadcast nationally, and while fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC South Teams
For a moment, it was unclear who would be the favorite to win the NFC South this fall. That lasted about 40 days: the period in which Tom Brady. Now that Brady is back, the Bucs enter the 2022 NFL season as heavy favorites to win back-to-back division titles for the first time ever. Of course, that's not guaranteed yet. The Saints are starting a new era after Sean Payton's for-real retirement, and the Panthers and Falcons are breaking in new quarterbacks. So what's in store for this historically topsy-turvy division?
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Texans Nico Collins
Fantasy football managers are astutely aware that championship rosters are often built in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts. In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, one deep sleeper at the wide receiver position continued to impress. Outside of fellow wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Dameon Pierce most fantasy managers...
Athlon Sports' 2022 Fantasy Football eMagazine Available Now!
The Athlon Sports 2022 Fantasy Football guide is here to help fans prepare for their fantasy football drafts with instant access available by purchasing the eMagazine version. The Athlon Sports 2022 Fantasy Football guide is the most complete preview available and comes in at a massive 160 pages this year. Purchase the eMagazine version for instant access or find it on your local newsstand.
Colts Player Props: Bank on Michael Pittman Jr. and Matt Ryan in 2022
The Indianapolis Colts have a win total of 10, with the over being slightly juiced (-105). It seems oddsmakers believe that new quarterback Matt Ryan will be successful alongside stud running back Jonathan Taylor and emerging star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. If you agree, why not bet on it?
